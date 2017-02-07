Science Hill rolls to 12-0 mark in Big 7

The ’Toppers jumped out a 17-3 lead over Volunteer and cruised to a 71-35 victory to finish the regular season 12-0 in conference play. The Hilltoppers are now 20-9 overall and will receive a first-round bye to go along with the No. 1 seed in next week’s District 1-AAA tournament.

“I’m really happy for our seniors,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “They only get one Senior Night, and that’s one they’re always going to remember. I thought they got us off to such a positive fashion tonight. They set the tone on both ends of the floor.”

With an all-senior starting lineup on the court, Science Hill’s pressure defense overwhelmed Volunteer (9-19, 2-9) from the get-go. It took the Falcons just over three minutes to make their first basket, and they only mustered six points in the entire first period.

The Hilltoppers built a 41-22 lead by halftime and pushed the margin to 56-30 at the end of the third quarter. Wave after wave of substitutes took their toll on Volunteer, which only managed to score 13 points in the second half.

Tripp Povlich and Andrew Bishop scored 10 points each to lead the ’Toppers, who used their size to dominate in the paint. Nate Jackson added nine points for Science Hill while Tate Wheeler scored eight.

Tuesday’s dominant win is the continuation of a dramatic turnaround the Hilltoppers have made since a dismal showing in the Arby’s Classic. The Hilltoppers have gone 10-1 since the beginning of January with an average margin of victory hovering just under 24 points in those 10 wins.

“We had a rough December, but we were playing good competition and I think our kids saw some things that we needed to do,” Cutlip said. “We made some adjustments as a coaching staff and our kids have really embraced that. Our seniors have been the driving force for the turnaround.”

On Friday, the Hilltoppers will have a chance to avenge their lone loss of 2017, a stunning two-point defeat on the road at Elizabethton last month. Cutlip said a rematch with the Cyclones will be a good test for his team with the district tournament looming.

“That team is looking forward to coming over here,” Cutlip said. “They enjoy the competition. It’ll be a really good opportunity for both of us.”

Science Hill (girls) 69, Volunteer 40

All six of Science Hill’s seniors scored to help the Lady Hilltoppers pull steadily away from Volunteer and wrap up the Big Seven portion of their schedule with a one-sided victory.

Science Hill’s girls are now 23-4 overall and will receive a first-round bye in next week’s District 1-AAA Tournament. The Lady ’Toppers finished the regular season 10-2 in Big Seven play with their two losses coming to regular-season champ Daniel Boone.

“I thought we gave good effort,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “We probably didn’t play our best defensively in the first half, but we were better in the second half. We have six really good seniors. They have bigger goals ahead. They want to advance in the postseason.”

Science Hill led 22-14 at the end of the first quarter before senior Courtney McCurry opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer that sparked a 7-0 run. McCurry also closed the third period with a buzzer-beating 3 from the corner that gave Science Hill a commanding 40-24 lead at the half.

Blair Henry scored 14 points to lead Science Hill while McCurry added 12, Phillips scored 11 and LeAnn Scharberg chipped in with 10. The Lady Hilltoppers will close out the regular season at home on Friday night against Elizabethton.