University High wins first league game

Joseph Harless had 15 points to lead the Bucs, who showed balance with nine points apiece from Jake Hubbard and Charlie Vargo and eight from David Gantz.

Kyler Lewis scored 15 points to pace the Rangers. John Ramsey scored nine points.

Daniel Boone 65

Sullivan Central 52

Eric Rigsby tickled the twine to the tune of 28 points to lead the Trailblazers over the Cougars.

He hit 11 of 19 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Evan Scanlen was 7 of 8 from the field and scored 14 points, while Chad Heglar had nine points and eight rebounds.

Dobyns-Bennett 76

Tennessee High 61

KINGSPORT — Hayden Cassell had 21 points in the Indians win. Riamello Wadsworth totaled 14 and Marae Foreman scored 10.

Michael Mays with 24 and Christian Webb with 16 led the Vikings.

Johnson County 60

Sullivan North 47

MOUNTAIN CITY — For the second night in a row, Bud Icenhour had a big offensive night with 23 points to lead the Longhorns over the Golden Raiders.

Johnson County raced out to a 29-12 lead before North rallied to cut the lead to two.

But, the Longhorns pulled away with eight point games from Blake Atwood and Jordan Edes.

Tyler Arnold finished with a game-high 25 points for North.

Sullivan South 66

Sullivan East 63

KINGSPORT — Grant Phebus knocked down the winning shot as the Rebels upset the Patriots.

The loss allowed Elizabethton to leapfrog East for first place in the Three Rivers Conference standings.

Hampton 76

South Greene 47

GREENEVILLE — Dru Owens went 8 for 11 from 3-point range as part of a career-high 28 points to lead the Bulldogs over the Rebels.

Wyatt Lyons had 15 points and Jose Velasquez added 10 in the Hampton win. Adam McClain barely missed double digits with nine.

Aidan Stills was the leading scorer for South Greene with 20.

Cloudland 68

North Greene 60

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Preston Benfield finished with 22 points and Robert Leeper had nine to lead the Highlanders to the overtime win over the Huskies.

Wes Dotson scored 20 points and Andy Stevens finished with 18 points to lead North Greene.

Greeneville 57

West Greene 38

MOSHEIM — Dorien Goddard scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Greene Devils beat the Buffaloes in their District 2-AA regular season finale.

Dylan Debusk had 16 points and Caden Ramsey had 11.

Kyler Clowers had 15 and Julian Lane finished with 13 for West Greene.

Girls basketball

Unaka 55

University High 34

Katlyn Weaver scored 13 points as the Lady Rangers beat the Lady Bucs in a Watauga Valley Conference matchup.

Myah Parlier contributed 10 points and Sarah Tipton finished with nine for Unaka.

Ari Ramsaran was the leading scorer for University High with 12 points and Gracie Crabtree scored eight.

Daniel Boone 73

Sullivan Central 34

Macie Culbertson had 14 points and Montana Riddle had 12 points to lead the Lady’Blazers to the easy win over the Lady Cougars.

Sydney Pearce with 11 points and Bayley Carmichel had 10 to also land in double figures.

Seniors Makenzy Bennett, Cierra Thacker and Riddle were honored after the game.

Johnson County 40

Sullivan North 33

MOUNTAIN CITY — Michaela Cretsinger had an all-around effort of 20 points, seven rebounds and five steals to lead the Lady Longhorns.

Freshman Taylor Parsons had eight points, but came up with 18 rebounds, eight blocked shots and four steals for Johnson County.

Shenoah Bradley had 19 points to lead North.

Dobyns-Bennett 45

Tennessee High 43

KINGSPORT — A balanced attack of 15 points for Jaden Fullen, 13 for Lily Griffith and 12 for Courtney Whitson pushed the Lady Indians past the Lady Vikings.

Makayla Richards had 17 points in a losing effort for Tennessee High.

South Greene 71

Hampton 37

GREENEVILLE — The defending state champion Lady Rebels rolled against the Lady Bulldogs behind a 20-point performance by Taylor Lamb.

Lyndsey Cutshaw had 14 points and Braelyn Wykle added 13 for South Greene.

Alexus Grubb was the leading scorer for Hampton with 17 points and Shyanne Tuelle scored seven.

Cloudland 48

North Greene 30

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Shian Strickland finished with 21 points and Lisa Ellis scored 11 as the Lady ’Landers pulled away from the Lady Huskies.

Calista Hensley was the leading scorer for North Greene with a dozen and Whitney Bolton netted 10.