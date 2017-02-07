David Crockett pulls away late against Unicoi County

The contest was tied at 47 near the end of the third quarter when Josh Releford went on a scoring spree. He scored eight points as the Pioneers went on a 10-1 run to end the third. Releford led all scorers with 35 points which included half a dozen makes behind the arc.

The margin grew to 15 points near the middle of the final quarter. Part of the fourth quarter scoring was courtesy of Tee Johnson. He had eight of his 10 points in the final eight minutes.

Despite the margin, Unicoi County kept fighting until the final buzzer. The Blue Devils were down 76-63 with 79 seconds left. Dylan Putman had five points in that span and finished with 21 points.

Donta Hackler sent the Pioneers into the halftime break with a 41-40 lead thanks to his basket with 6 seconds on the clock. That was two of his eight points in the quarter. He finished with 12 points.

The Blue Devils led for most of the second quarter thanks to the free throw line, going 8-for-9 at the line in the period. Putman also hit a set of three shots behind the arc in the frame.

The opening quarter was back and forth. The first eight minutes saw four lead changes and a pair of ties. Releford helped the Pioneers with eight points in the quarter which included a 3-pointer to give the home side a 14-11 advantage.

Trevor Hensley added 20 points for Unicoi County with 11 apiece from Troy Podvin and Chance McNabb.

David Crockett moved to 14-12 and plays host to Morristown East on Thursday in a non-conference tilt before the Big 7 finale at Volunteer Friday.

Unicoi County, 15-12, wraps up Three Rivers Conference play Friday at Happy Valley.