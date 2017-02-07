Bucs' Cromer SoCon player of the week

It’s the second time this season that Cromer has won the award. He was also honored on Jan. 3.

Cromer had back-to-back 24-point performances against Virginia Military Institute and Wofford College. In the two games, he shot 60.7 percent from the field and made 9 of 15 shots from 3-point range.

The senior guard is 22 points away from reaching 1,000 for his career in just two seasons. He’s also second in the SoCon in scoring at 18.4 points per game.

Cromer isn’t the only ETSU player chasing 1,000. A.J. Merriweather is 12 points away. The first to get there will be the 39th player in ETSU history to score 1,000 points in a Bucs uniform.

The Bucs are coming off a 79-76 loss to Wofford, one that dropped them from a first-place tie in the SoCon. They’re 18-6 overall, 8-3 in the league. Furman leads the standings at 9-2 in conference play.

ETSU returns to action on Thursday night with a home game against The Citadel before playing host to Mercer on Saturday.