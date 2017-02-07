Fueled by Robinson's record night, Cyclones tie for Three Rivers title

The Cyclones' guard went wild for a career-high 42 points — setting an all-time Elizabethton single-game record — while leading the Cyclones to a 66-51 win over Happy Valley on Tuesday night at Treadway Gym.

The Cyclones (22-6) finished Three Rivers Conference play with a record of 10-2. In an unexpected twist, the Cyclones clinched a tie for the league title when Sullivan South upset Sullivan East. The Patriots are 9-2 in league play, and must travel to take on Johnson County.

Happy Valley fell to 5-6, 13-11.

Robinson broke the record of 39 points, which had been set and tied twice. It was originally done by Elvin Brown, and then Michael Morrell and B.J. Miller followed. The 6-foot-5 guard got red hot toward the end of the third quarter, drilling the net into tatters with 3-point bombs and finishing drives with length and flair. By game's end, he finished with 10 twos, five treys, and seven free throws. He even found time for three assists and three steals.

ROBINSON, HONEYCUTT

"Everybody has one of those nights, where no matter what you just throw it up and it goes in," said Robinson. "I guess tonight was my night. My teammates fed the ball to me really good on the wing, and in the paint. That was a big part of it."

Cyclones head coach Lucas Honeycutt said Robinson is a cut above.

"He's a special kid, and he's got a great release," said Honeycutt. "He finds spots, and his speed just helps him a lot. And I think he's figured out changing speeds in order to get people on their heels. He's got mid-range, he's got going to the rim, and he can really shoot."

Robinson got the record midway through the fourth quarter, and went to the bench for the rest of the contest with the Cyclones holding the comfortable lead.

Corey Russell had a standout all-around game for the Cyclones, totaling four points, six assists, eight rebounds and four steals. Alex Norwood was also tough with six points, nine rebounds, and five blocked shots.

The Cyclones led just 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, and it was 29-17 at a halftime. But Elizabethton put up 26 third-quarter points to end any doubt.

Happy Valley was led by Chris Young's 11-point effort. Bryce Carter added six points and eight rebounds.