Happy Valley girls knock off Elizabethton

"I told the girls it had been a while since we had a win here," said Happy Valley head coach Larry Abel. "I told them, 'Seniors, tonight's your night to be remembered as the team that turned the tide for Happy Valley.’"

Adrienne Henegar scored 16 points and Bayley McGee added 12 as Happy Valley earned a 45-39 win over the Lady Cyclones on Tuesday night at Treadway Gymnasium.

The decision didn't change the Three Rivers Conference standings. Elizabethton finished 9-3 in league play and remained in second place while the Warriors stand at 7-4 in third place.

Still, the win is a boost to Happy Valley heading into postseason play.

"It means a lot," said McGee. "It gives us good momentum going into the tournament."

Elizabethton finished the first quarter strong, but scored just three points in the second period. Happy Valley slowly pulled away to a 25-17 lead at the break. However, the Cyclones started the second half with a bang, and quickly tied the score.

Then Happy Valley (14-10) regrouped, regained the lead, and held on down the stretch.

"I just think we really wanted to win the game, so we tried harder," said Henegar.

Emily Whitaker scored just four points, coming on free throws late in the game, but she certainly had an impact as she totaled 12 rebounds.

Elizabethton (12-12) was led by Haley Burleson, who totaled 11 points. Ashley Depew added 10 points.