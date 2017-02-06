North Carolina beats Milligan in sold-out JV game

But when a scheduling conflict kept Milligan’s JV team from making its annual trip to the Dean Smith Center to play the Tar Heels, the stars aligned for coach Hubert Davis to bring his UNC squad to the Tri-Cities to face the Buffs inside the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. What unfolded on Monday night in front of a sold out crowd of over 1,000 fans was a win-win situation for both programs.

The Tar Heels fared well in front of an electric crowd on the road, picking up a spirited 100-78 victory over Milligan’s junior varsity squad, which ended its season with an experience neither team will forget anytime soon.

“I just hope our guys see it as that, look past the wins and losses,” said Milligan JV coach Morgan McLeod. “You got to play the Carolina JV away. They don’t play away games ever. I got to coach against Hubert Davis. That’s something I’ll remember forever.”

While most basketball players dream of playing in the Dean Dome, UNC coach Hubert Davis said the drawback to playing in the cavernous arena three hours before varsity games is that the building lacks the buzz of a crowd. The only sounds to be heard during most UNC JV games is the squeaking of sneakers on the hardwood floor.

On Monday, however, the Tar Heels were surrounded by a wall of sound as they took the floor to play the Buffs.

“This is much better. This is awesome,” Davis said. “Playing in the Dean Dome, they don’t get crowds like this. So playing on the road, being in a different environment and kind of feeling like you’re on the varsity team is really neat.”

Davis said it was hard to tell whether he was feeling butterflies before the game or still feeling the effects of taking a few hot laps in the pace car at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday morning. His players showed no ill effects of an early-morning trip to the half-mile track as they jumped out to a 53-39 lead at the half thanks in large part to an 8-for-12 effort from behind the 3-point line.

Despite a healthy smattering of Carolina Blue in the bleachers, Milligan varsity coach Bill Robinson said he was pleased with the support his team received from the Milligan faithful. Robinson has been working for weeks along with many folks on campus to organize Monday’s event, and he was happy with the way the whole thing came together.

“It just seemed like everybody had a good time, including them,” Robinson said. “What a great crowd. The community came out. I saw a lot of Carolina stuff, but I still think I saw more Milligan stuff. I was concerned that with the first basket tonight by Carolina, the crowd would go crazy, and it wasn’t like that. Our fans came out, they cheered, and our kids played really, really hard tonight.”

As the game entered the final minute and it was clear that Carolina was going to head back to Chapel Hill with the win, McLeod pulled Jordan Stout off the floor as the crowd gave the senior a rousing sendoff in his final collegiate game. The senior exited after scoring 10 points in his final game as a Buff.

“I don’t think I’ve fully processed all of it yet,” Stout said. “It will probably hit me later tonight and in the coming days. I grew up and still am a huge Carolina fan. Seeing our community come out and really support us was very fun.”

Chase Phillips led Milligan with 15 points while Cody Sprouse scored 12 and Nicholas Chambers added 11.

Caleb Ellis scored 14 points to lead the Tar Heels.