Bucs go cold, fall to Wofford

Wofford College held ETSU scoreless for almost six minutes during a decisive stretch late in the second half and picked up a 79-76 victory Monday night at Benjamin Johnson Arena.

“It was a golden opportunity to come on the road and get a win and we didn’t do it,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said.

The Bucs fell to 18-6 overall, 8-3 in the Southern Conference. They dropped into a second-place tie. Wofford improved to 12-13 overall, 7-5 in the SoCon.

Desonta Bradford had a chance to tie the game for the Bucs, but his contested 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.

“I called a play and they wanted to run something else and there was some confusion,” said Forbes, who was out of timeouts on the final possession. “They ended up running the play that they thought would work and it didn’t. That’s my job, to organize them and get them in the right place.

“We worked on that stuff a lot. We’ve worked on some stuff I think is pretty effective and we didn’t do it.”

Eric Garcia led the Terriers with 28 points, making 10 of 14 shots. Fletcher Magee added 23. The two Wofford guards combined to shoot 9 of 16 from 3-point range.

T.J. Cromer led the Bucs with 24 points. He was 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.

The Terriers used a 12-0 run during the second half to erase an ETSU lead that had reached double digits, and once Wofford got the lead, the Bucs couldn’t catch them.

ETSU made it interesting in the final minute, getting a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 77-73 before getting the ball back on a five-second violation. Cromer made a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left, slicing Wofford’s lead to 77-76.

After Garcia made a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left, the Bucs tried for the tie. They couldn’t get the ball to Cromer, and Bradford was forced to put up the shot.

It was ETSU’s fourth consecutive loss at Wofford’s gym. The Bucs haven’t won here since 2003. They won’t get another chance, either. The Terriers will be moving into a new arena next season.

Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Devontavius Payne each had 11 points for ETSU. Tevin Glass added 10.

Cromer scored seven points in a 15-second span in the first half, increasing ETSU’s lead from 13-12 to 20-12 by making a 3-pointer as he was being fouled, making the free throw and swishing another 3 after an A.J. Merriweather steal.

The Bucs led by as many as 13 points in the first half before the Terriers used — what else? — 3-pointers to cut the ETSU lead to 33-30. Cromer then connected again from long range at the buzzer for a 36-30 halftime lead.

“We hung in there,” Wofford coach Mike Young said. “We weren’t very good for the first 30 minutes, like we were running in mud.”

Cromer’s buzzer-beater capped a half in which ETSU made 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Cromer was 3 of 4 and had 12 points by halftime.

The Bucs led after 20 minutes despite committing 16 first-half turnovers, mostly by out-rebounding Wofford 18-9 and shooting 64 percent overall from the field. The Terriers got 17 of their 30 points off of those turnovers.

“The game was lost in the first half when we had 16 turnovers,” Forbes said.

One casualty of the first half was ETSU’s Bradford, who was scoreless when he picked up his third foul with 4:06 remaining before halftime.

ETSU surged ahead by double figures early in the second half, but never could shake the Terriers, who always seemed to get a big 3-pointer just when they needed it to stay in the game.

Magee scored five points in a row in 14 seconds for Wofford to cut ETSU’s lead to 59-56, but Payne followed with a 3-pointer of his own and followed his shot by putting his index finger to his lips to shush the crowd of 1,497.

The Bucs then went quiet themselves, not scoring for 5:54 and missing their next seven shots.

That’s when Wofford seized control. Magee made two free throws to cut the Bucs’ advantage to 62-60, and after an ETSU miss, Cameron Jackson’s opportunistic put-back tied the game at 62-62.

Moments later, Nathan Hoover connected on a 3-pointer to put Wofford up, 65-62. It was the Terriers’ first advantage since the opening minute.

Magee swished a 3-pointer to make it 68-62.

The Bucs finally scored again when Cromer made a 3-pointer in transition with 3:00 left, but they never could regain the lead.

“East Tennessee is really good,” Young said. “That dude coaching that Buccaneer team ain’t flipping coins. He knows what he’s doing and they’ve got a good outfit. I admire them and I feel very fortunate to have won.”

ETSU’s busy week continues with two home games, Thursday against The Citadel and Saturday against Mercer.