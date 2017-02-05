Busy week starts for Bucs with game at Wofford

It’s a week that will go a long way in determining the regular-season standings in the Southern Conference, and it starts when the Bucs take on the Terriers at Benjamin Johnson Arena in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

“We know to win the league we have to go on the road and win big games, and that’s going to be one of the big games,” ETSU guard T.J. Cromer said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

ETSU also plays at home against The Citadel on Thursday night and Mercer on Saturday afternoon.

The Bucs have won four games in a row and come in 18-5 overall, 8-2 in the SoCon, half a game out of first place. A win against Wofford would put them back in a first-place tie with idle Furman.

“I love their team and coach,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “It’s a game we didn’t win last year and it’s a game where we need to go get one on the road.”

ETSU is coming off an 81-71 victory at Virginia Military Institute. VMI led 34-27 at halftime. The Bucs played one of their least productive halves of the season, but they didn’t panic and pulled away in the end by making 8 of 11 shots from 3-point range in the second half.

“We feel like we can pull it back together against any team,” Bucs guard T.J. Cromer said. “Coach Forbes really got after us at halftime and motived us to come out and play.”

A.J. Merriweather needs 15 points for become the 39th player in ETSU history to reach 1,000 for his career. Cromer, who is second in the SoCon in scoring at 18.2 points per game, needs 46 to join the 1,000-point club.

Wofford has given the Bucs fits at Benjamin Johnson Arena over the past two years, winning two games by an average margin of 11 points.

“I haven’t won there since I’ve been here,” Bucs point guard Desonta Bradford said. “They’re a well coached team. They’re very disciplined. They’re going to do what they do. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Bucs have lost their last three games at Wofford. The last time they won there, 2003, Bradford was 7 years old. ETSU won the teams’ first meeting this season, 79-72, at Freedom Hall.

The Terriers are led by their productive backcourt of Fletcher Magee and Eric Garcia. Magee averages 17.2 points a game to rank fifth in the SoCon, while Garcia averages 14.1 points and a league-leading 6.5 assists per game.

The Bucs don’t want to get into a position to have to foul the Terriers at the end of the game. Magee and Garcia have combined to make 158 out of 174 free throws, good for a 91-percent clip. Wofford is shooting 41.6 percent as a team from 3-point range to lead the conference.

“They’re a tough team,” Cromer said. “They’re well coached and they can shot the ball well so we know we have to come with it.”

Wofford (11-13, 6-5) is coming off a 65-62 victory at Mercer on Saturday. Garcia hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining to win it. The Terriers have also lost to Western Carolina and The Citadel, the two teams at the bottom of the conference standings.