Bucs fall behind early, can't catch up against Mercer

The Bucs rallied from 20 points down at the end of one quarter and had a chance to cut the deficit to just six at one point in the fourth quarter. They weren't able to get any closer and ended up losing 71-56 at Brooks Gym.

It was a blown opportunity to take over sole possession of second place in the Southern Conference standings as ETSU fell to 6-3 in the league and 14-10 overall. Mercer improved to 7-2 and 18-5.

"The entire game was embarrassing," ETSU coach Brittney Ezell said. "It was the way we prepared this morning, the way we came to shoot around today, We're missing free throws, we're missing layups and we're missing (defensive) assignments. It was embarrassing."

The way it started, Ezell was more than embarrassed. She was furious.

Mercer opened the game on a 13-1 run and led 23-3 at the end of a dismal opening quarter for the Bucs.

Jada Craig's layup was the Bucs' only basket as ETSU went 1 for 14 from the floor, just 7.6 percent.

By contrast, Mercer opened with a hot hand, hitting 11 of 15 shots for 73.3 percent.

But ETSU fought back in the second quarter, outscoring the Bears 19-8 to trail by just nine points (31-22) at the half.

They switched from a full-court zone trap more into a 2-3 zone which slowed down the Bears’ offense.

"Chattanooga played them a couple of days ago and beat them using a zone," Ezell said. "We thought we could mix and match and use it a little bit. Then we got tired and started blowing assignments, and quit communicating. But it was effective as much as we were able to use it."

They couldn't keep Mercer slowed down for long, particularly Kahlia Lawrence, whose quick first step helped her get around her ETSU defenders and finish with 21 points and seven rebounds.

ETSU had three players reach double figures, led by Raven Dean, who posted a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds. Shamauria Bridges also scored 15 points, while Tianna Tarter finished with a dozen.

Sadasia Tipps scored seven points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Bucs faced an uphill battle, especially after another slow start in the third quarter. They trailed by 19 points before Bridges scored on a 4-point play, a 3-point basket and a foul. ETSU cut the lead one more point before the third ended, down 54-40 heading into the final 10 minutes.

The deficit was sliced down to eight less with than five minutes to go and a chance at the free-throw line to cut it to six, but the Bucs failed to capitalize and Mercer made them pay on the other end.

After pushing the lead to double digits, the Bears were able to put the game away.

"Obviously, I'm always proud of their resiliency and they never quit on us," Ezell said. "But it wasn't our best effort and that's a shame. We had an opportunity to take sole possession of second place and just didn't capitalize on it."

ETSU has nearly a week off before hosting league leader Chattanooga next Friday.