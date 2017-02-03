Science Hill 11-0 in Big 7 with win over Crockett

The Hilltoppers were greeted by a playoff atmosphere on Friday night at David Crockett, and thanks to a great effort on the offensive boards and a balanced scoring attack, the Hilltoppers came away with an 80-66 victory.

With the win, the ’Toppers moved to 19-9 overall and moved to 11-0 in Big Seven Conference play. A win on Tuesday against Volunteer would allow Science Hill to finish unbeaten in the league.

“I thought our kids handled themselves extremely well in a difficult place to play,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “I thought it was a balanced effort by our group. They showed a lot of poise throughout the entire ballgame.”

After Crockett jumped out to an early lead, the ’Toppers slowly worked their way back into the game. The Pioneers led 21-19 at the end of the first quarter, but Science Hill put together a 10-0 run in the second quarter to grab a 31-23 advantage and took a 37-32 edge into halftime.

Josh Releford kept the Pioneers in the game, finishing with 30 points. The senior guard poured in five straight points in the third quarter to whittle a 13-point Science Hill lead back down to eight with 3:20 remaining in the period.

Crockett was within eight points in the fourth quarter before another 10-0 run by the Hilltoppers pushed their lead to 71-54 and pretty much put the game out of reach. Both of Science Hill’s 10-0 runs were fueled by second- and third-chance points thanks to a relentless effort on the boards by the Hilltoppers.

Cutlip said Tripp Povlich and Tate Wheeler were particularly effective on the glass.

“I thought that especially Tate and Tripp were really aggressive on the boards and came up with some huge rebounds for us and allowed us to get some separation,” he said.

Bowden Lyon poured in 17 points to lead the way for Science Hill. Holden Hensley added 15 points while David Bryant scored 14 and Wheeler added 10.

Paul Arrowood finished with 10 points for the Pioneers (13-12, 5-6).

Science Hill (girls) 61, David Crockett 25

After clinching second place in the Big Seven earlier this week, the Lady Hilltoppers didn’t have a whole lot to play for on Friday night, but they played like their season was on the line.

Science Hill (22-4, 9-2) outscored Crockett (4-21, 0-11) 18-0 in the first quarter and built a 50-8 lead en route to an easy win.

“We told them we needed to be businesslike, go out there and do what we needed to do,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “We had a good practice yesterday, a spirited practice, a physical practice. We did what we were supposed to do and we took care of business.”

Alasia Smith bounced back from a rare off-night on Tuesday against Tennessee High to lead Science Hill with 15 points on Friday night. Seniors Kaitlyn Phillips and LeAnn Scharberg scored eight points each for the Lady Hilltoppers.