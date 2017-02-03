Hampton boys, girls sweep Cloudland

Hampton forward Wyatt Lyons made the first of two transition plays, taking a long pass down court and slamming it home for a dunk, causing the traveling fans to roar.

A Highlander turnover on the next possession led to Hampton’s Jose Velasquez getting another fast break down the court, and he ended it with two points.

“Our kids came off the bench and played really well,” Hampton head coach Ned Smith said.

Cloudland’s Robert Leeper answered with an old fashioned three-point play, but Velasquez once again tossed in another layup to put the game out of reach with less than a minute remaining.

“We got the ball in transition. Our big kids were catching it and putting it in the hole,” said Hampton head coach Ned Smith. “Our kids played hard on defense and turned it into offense.”

Hampton scored 30 points in the final period, with 11 coming from Velasquez. The Hampton guard tallied 27 points and seven rebounds.

Bulldogs’ Ian Kelly paced his team with 13 points, scoring in all four quarters, while snagging five rebounds and three assists.

“I thought Ian Kelly was a big difference in the game, going 5-for-8 (shooting) and had eight big rebounds. He came off the bench and did that,” Smith said.

Cloudland had a strong 22-point fourth quarter, and at one point stole the lead away from the Bulldogs before Hampton went on a small run to gain it back.

Leeper scored six points in the period and led the Highlanders with 18 total.

Both teams traded the lead during the first half, but Hampton escaped the second quarter up by two points. The second half was much of the same as each team tried to distance themselves, but faced stout defenses on both sides of the court.

Neither Hampton or Cloudland led by more than double-digits throughout the whole game.

“It was a good crowd tonight and a good atmosphere,” Smith said.

Hampton (girls) 37, Cloudland 36

The Lady Bulldogs also earned a victory and distanced themselves from the No. 3 Highlanders in the Watauga Valley Conference.

Shyanne Tuelle made 1-of-2 free throws with 20 seconds remaining to give Hampton a 37-36 win over Cloudland.

The Lady Landers had an opportunity on the next possession, but a stifling Hampton defense prevented Cloudland from taking a shot on its final possession.

Alexus Grubbs led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points, while Megan Garland contributed 12 points. Shian Strickland scored a game-high 16 points for the Lady Landers.

Hampton will play South Greene on Tuesday, while Cloudland will play North Greene.