SoCon's top offenses meet at Brooks Gym

The league’s top two offenses meet when East Tennessee State plays host to Mercer in the annual Play4Kay game at Brooks Gym. Tip is 2 p.m.

ETSU, riding a five-game win streak, is tied with Mercer at 6-2 in the conference after the Bears’ 70-50 loss to Chattanooga on Thursday night. It was Mercer’s first loss in three weeks.

Both teams average 65.5 points per game and have the league’s top two scorers.

ETSU’s Tianna Tarter leads the way with 19.8 points per game, while Mercer’s Kahlia Lawrence is second at 18.5. Lawrence averages 20.8 point in SoCon games, and Tarter is second at 18.6.

In ETSU’s five-game win streak, Tarter has teamed with senior Shamaura Bridges and sophomore Raven Dean to score nearly 72 percent of ETSU’s points. The trio has racked up 249 of ETSU’s 348 points over the five games, which includes wins over Samford, Wofford, Furman, UNCG and Western Carolina.

Mercer (17-5) is ranked 10th in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll and had won seven in a row before Thursday’s loss. The 17-5 record is Mercer’s best start since the 1979-80 season.

The Bears are 7-3 on the road this year and, before losing at Chattanooga, their last road loss was Dec. 7 at Georgia Tech. Mercer is 13-4 in SoCon road games since joining the league.

Mercer outscores its opponents by an average 8.2 points per game, the best in the SoCon. Three players average in double figures including Lawrence. KeKe Calloway has 13.0 ppg and Sydni Means has 10.4.

Means leads the SoCon in assists, steals and assists/turnover ratio. The junior point guard has 144 assists (6.5 per game) and 61 steals (2.77). Her 3.35 assists to turnover ratio also leads the conference and is seventh in the nation.

Mercer’s defense leads the SoCon, allowing its opponents to score 57.3 point per game. The Bears have held opposing offenses to under 60 points in 12 games and under 50 in six.

ETSU (14-9) is 14-3 this year when scoring at least 60 points, and have been dominant at home with a record of 28-10 and 18-3 in the SoCon since 2014. The Bucs are 7-4 and 3-0 this season.

ETSU leads the all-time series 18-15, but Mercer has won six of the last 10 and two in a row, including a 72-55 victory at Hawkins Arena on January 5. The Bears outscored the Bucs 23-11 int he fourth quarter in that game. Bridges and Tarter both had 17.

Mercer also won 61-45 in Johnson City last year.