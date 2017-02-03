Daniel Boone holds off Dobyns-Bennett's late charge

A week after hitting clutch free throws late, Jayden Stevens missed the front end of a one-and-one in the final seconds, allowing Dobyns-Bennett to go down with a chance to win. D-B’s Jasun Mills was fouled with 0.9 on the clock, but missed both free throws to seal the outcome.

"We made some bone-headed plays, some basketball decisions. You have the clock and you have the lead. The time and score are in our favor and we get rushed to create things that we don't really need," Daniel Boone head coach Chris Brown said after the win. "We're fortunate to come out with the win."

Daniel Boone led 51-41 just 35 seconds into the fourth quarter and pushed it to 59-48 after Eric Rigsby’s bucket with 4:45 left. The score was one of 10 field goals from Rigsby en route to 31 points. He was 8-for-11 at the line and hit three shots behind the arc. Rigsby scored Daniel Boone's final six points but the Trailblazers didn’t score in the final 1:55.

"We made it a point tonight and get him to the rack," Brown said about the plan to get Rigsby involved in the offense. "He's capable of doing it, we tried to create some opportunities where he can free himself up a little bit."

The outcome bunched second through fourth in the league. Dobyns-Bennett is 5-4 with Daniel Boone third at 5-5 and David Crockett at 5-6 after Friday's action. Tennessee High is next at 4-6.

Chad Heglar added 14 points for the Trailblazers including seven points in the third quarter.

The Indians were paced by Hayden Cassell with 18 points and Zach Griffin finished with 15 points. Jordin Webb had five points in each half to finish at 10.

Daniel Boone will have a short turnaround with a home contest Monday against Region 1-AAA foe Morristown West before league games against Sullivan Central and Tennessee High. The Trailblazers are 14-10 and evened the season series with the Indians after Dobyns-Bennett won 60-54 in the first meeting.

Daniel Boone (girls) 49, Dobyns-Bennett 37

The Daniel Boone girls' basketball squad remained perfect in the Big 7 behind a 49-37 win at Dobyns-Bennett.

The Lady Trailblazers, No. 8 in the state rankings this week, improved to 10-0 in the league and 22-4 overall with the win. Daniel Boone maintained the two-game advantage over Science Hill in the loss column.

Emily Sizemore and Macie Culbertson paced Daniel Boone with 11 points each. Sizemore had seven of 20 Daniel Boone's first half points. The Trailblazers enjoyed a slim 20-16 lead after two quarters.

The Lady Indians were led by Courtney Whitson with her 12 points. Jaden Fullen added another 11 points.

Dobyns-Bennett went to 11-15 overall and 4-5 in the Big 7. With Tennessee High’s win over Sullivan Central, those two teams are now tied at 5-5 and ahead of the Lady Indians from third to fifth.