ETSU's Merriweather locking down opponents' scorers

Merriweather, the defensive stopper on the East Tennessee State University basketball team, gets the task of trying to shut down the Southern Conference’s leading scorer, QJ Peterson, when the Bucs play at Virginia Military Institute on Thursday night.

It’s a challenge he’s accepted time and time again this season.

“That’s my No. 1 focus coming into a game, trying to slow down the opposing team’s best player,” said Merriweather, a senior guard from Jackson. “That’s my goal this year. I love it. I take on the challenge every game.”

Peterson is the reigning SoCon player of the week, mostly for a 40-point effort in VMI’s stunning victory over Chattanooga. He’s averaging 20.0 points per game, two more than anybody else in the league.

“He’s a very good player,” Merriweather said. “He can score on all three levels. He can drive it, he can shoot the mid-range and he can make the three. Players like him are going to get his. You just have to make it tough on him.”

Stopping Peterson would go a long way in keeping ETSU in first place in the SoCon standings. The Bucs (17-5 overall) are 7-2 in conference play, tied with Furman for the top spot.

“I don’t think you can probably shut him out,” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said of Peterson. “He’s going to get enough shots. He’s going to get the majority of the shots. We just have to make sure he doesn’t have a career night and do a good job on everybody else. There’s some other guys playing well for them too.”

Peterson scored 16 points in the two teams’ earlier meeting, a 102-75 ETSU victory. He shot 4 for 12 from the field and got half of his points in the final six minutes after the game had long been decided.

“A.J. and I had the conversation somewhere in the fall that I wanted him to become the defensive stopper on the team, to take on the challenge of guarding the other team’s best perimeter player,” Forbes said. “He’s accepted the challenge.”

Merriweather, who needs 28 points to become the 39th player in ETSU history to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career, helped hold Chattanooga’s Tre McLean to six points in the Bucs’ 76-71 victory over Chattanooga on Saturday. It was a noteworthy performance for the Bucs’ stopper, who missed the two regular-season games against the Mocs last year when McLean torched ETSU.

“I didn’t have A.J. Merriweather during the whole conference last year,” Forbes said. “That made a big difference for us. We really didn’t have anybody on the perimeter who can be a shut-down defender. Those guys could all score, but we didn’t have anybody who could shut somebody down, and Tre McLean had his way with us.”

VMI, coming off a two-point loss to Samford, comes in 5-15 overall, 2-7 in the SoCon.

Forbes was pleased with the way his team handled its rousing win over Chattanooga, and a couple of practices later, he was still of the same opinion.

“They understand there’s nine games left,” Forbes said. “They have to go back through every team. I think any time you win, practice is going to be more peppy. They’re in the right frame of mind. We have a lot of older guys and they’re really serious about what they’re doing.”