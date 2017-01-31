Tarter gets record 5th SoCon player of the week

The junior guard became the East Tennessee State’s only five-time Southern Conference women’s basketball player of the week, the school announced Tuesday.

Tarter is the first SoCon player since Chattanooga’s Alex Anderson in 2007 to have more than four weekly awards.

The honor also ties ETSU for the league record with the 2007 Chattanooga team for most weekly award winners with six. Shamauria Bridges earned the honor for the week of Jan. 17-24. The player of the week award started in the 1988-89 season.

Tarter leads the SoCon in scoring with 19.8 points per game and minutes played at 36.3 minutes per game. She has scored in double figures in 16 of ETSU’s last 17 games, and has a season-high four 30-point performances and 11 20-point performances this season.

She ranks second in the league with 5.1 assists per game, 2.3 steals per game and fifth in the field goal percentage at 45.7 percent.

In the NCAA, Tarter ranks in the top 20 in field goals made (153), total points (435), free throw attempts (154), free throws made (110), minutes played (799) and points per game (19.8).

Tarter also has All-America hopes. Check her status here.

In the Bucs’ two road wins last week at Furman and Wofford, Tarter averaged a league-best 31.0 points, shot 65.6 percent and played back-to-back 40-minute games. She also averaged 8.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals and made 17 of 20 free throw attempts for 85 percent from the foul line.

Against Furman, Tarter posted her second consecutive double-double with a game-high 33 points and 12 rebounds, shooting 10 of 14 from the floor. In six games this season, Tarter has recorded at least 10 made field goals.

Tarter also went 12 of 15 at the foul line at Furman, with the total made ranking third most in a game in ETSU history.

Against Wofford, Tarter scored 29 points, leading the Bucs’ rally from 20 points down. Tarter scored 14 of her points in the fourth quarter and 21 in the second half. She was 11 of 18 from the floor and 5 for 5 at the free throw line.

ETSU (13-9, 5-2 SoCon) returns home for two pivotal SoCon games this week. The Bucs play host to Samford (9-13, 2-5) on Thursday at 11 a.m. and Mercer 917-4, 6-1) on Saturday at 2 p.m.