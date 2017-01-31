Lady 'Toppers 'lucky' in OT win over Tennessee High

But when the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Hilltoppers had somehow found a way to outscore the Lady Vikings 47-45 in an overtime thriller. The win clinched second place in the Big Seven Conference for Science Hill, which improved to 21-4 overall and 8-2 in the league. Tennessee High fell to 12-13 and 4-5.

“Our kids did what they’ve done all year long,” Whaley said. “They made a play here and there and won. We were lucky. That’s what I told the kids. We were fortunate to win tonight. We just weren’t ready to play.”

Whaley picked up a bad vibe from his squad in the opening minutes, a lack of energy that prompted him to call timeout after Tennessee High tied the game at 2 on an offensive rebound and putback.

Science Hill shook off that slow start and eventually built a 22-12 lead in the second quarter, but Tennessee High fought back with a 10-0 run of its own to tie the game. A 3-pointer by Erin Egerbrecht just ahead of the halftime buzzer gave the Lady Hillltoppers a 25-22 lead at the break.

Once the second half started, Tennessee High’s Makayla Richards very nearly sunk the Lady Hilltoppers single-handedly. Richards knocked down three 3-pointers in the third period, the third one giving the Lady Vikings their largest lead of the game at 37-31.

“We had to change a little bit of how we wanted to attack from our press offense by sending her back,” said Tennessee High coach Barry Wade. “A couple times we threw it over the top like we wanted to even though we were trapped, and we got a couple 3s from a spot where she feels comfortable shooting it.”

After falling behind by six points, Science Hill was able to turn things around with a 13-2 run that extended into the fourth quarter. Leann Scharberg got things started with a pair of buckets in the paint and Alison Gouveia followed with a pair of jumpers to tie the game at 39 at the end of the the third period.

Science Hill eventually built a 44-39 lead in the fourth quarter before going scoreless for the final five minutes of regulation. A few costly turnovers down the stretch allowed the Lady Vikings to tie the game, and the final one with 3.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter led to a 3-point look by Richards that grazed off the front of the iron.

Once overtime started, the Lady ’Toppers survived despite turning the ball over three times, missing the front ends of two one-and-ones and getting a technical foul for calling a timeout when they had none left.

Richards got one more look at a potential game-winner from the right wing, but the shot once again missed its mark.

Kaitlyn Phillips led Science Hill with nine points while Gouveia and Courtney McCurry scored eight points each.

Richards poured in 18 points to pace Tennessee High.

Science Hill will be back in action on Friday night at David Crockett.