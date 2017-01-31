Science Hill clinches share of Big 7 with win over Vikes

After trailing 37-35 at the half, the Hillltoppers were able to establish their tempo and ran away with a 70-62 victory.

The win moved Science Hill to 18-9 overall and 10-0 in Big Seven play. With a two-game lead on Dobyns-Bennett and two league games to play, the Hilltoppers have locked up the top seed in the upcoming District 1-AAA tournament.

“I’m truly happy for this senior class, for this group of guys to be able to accomplish something like that,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “That’s something that has meant a lot to this program for a lot of years. I’m happy for our kids.”

In the first half, the Vikings were able to impose their style on the ‘Toppers, using their 2-3 zone to force Science Hill to take a lot of jumpers. Tennessee High surged ahead 11-4 and held the lead for most of the first two quarters.

Science Hill finally moved ahead in the third period and established a bit of breathing room when Junior Danso knocked down a pair of clutch 3-pointers to put the Hilltoppers up 47-41. A 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter put Science Hill ahead 60-46, and the ‘Toppers held on from there.

Colby Martin led the way with 13 points while Bowden Lyon and David Bryant added 12 each for Science Hill, which will face David Crockett on the road Friday night.

Michael Mays dropped in 28 points to pace Tennessee High.