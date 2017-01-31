Crockett shoots down Central

Donta Hackler tallied 15 points for the Pioneers, while Josh Releford finished with 10 points and eight assists.

Grayson Wright had 18 points to lead the Cougars, who also got 11 points from Jordan Self.

Unicoi County 78

Sullivan North 65

ERWIN — Trevor Hensley scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Blue Devils to the win over the Golden Raiders.

Troy Podvin had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Dylan Putman added a dozen points.

Bailey Byrns had 14 points for Sullivan North. Matt Burk had 13, followed by Blake Spradlin with 12 and Justin Cross with 10.

Sullivan South 51

Happy Valley 47

ELIZABETHTON — Jake Surcey had 16 points and Chris Young added 11 in a losing cause for the Warriors.

Hampton 71

University High 56

HAMPTON — Wyatt Lyons led five Bulldogs in double figures with a 16-point effort.

Others who hit double digits for Hampton were: Chris Timmons (14 points), Dru Owens (14 points), Jose Velasquez (13 points) and Dakota Crumley (10 points).

Charlie Vargo and David Gantz each had 10 points for the Bucs, who got nine points each from Joseph Harless and Jake Hubbard.

Cloudland 67

South Greene 25

GREENEVILLE — Brinkley Mull had 15 points as the Highlanders hammered the Rebels.

Joseph Trivette finished with 12 in the Cloudland victory.

North Greene 76

Unaka 62

BAILEYTON — Andy Stevens finished with 22 points to lead the Huskies over the Rangers in Watauga Valley Conference action.

Cameron Freshour came through with 15 points and Wesley Dotson was good for 14 points.

Their efforts offset a 32-point performance for Unaka’s Kyler Lewis.

Cornerstone Academy 58

Providence Academy 55

MORRISTOWN — Ryan Sharp was on target with 27 points, while Adian Lunsford finished with 14 to lead the Warriors over the Knights.

Alex Bradford was the top scorer for Providence with 22 points. Colby Backus had 10 points and Neal Stoltzfus added nine in the loss.

Girls basketball

Sullivan Central 50

David Crockett 24

Sarah Madgett scored 12 points, while Meg Crawford and Peyton Sams each added eight as the Lady Cougars rolled against the Lady Pioneers.

Keyara Steinmetz topped Crockett with 10 points, while Macy Martin ended with six.

Sullivan South 70

Happy Valley 64

ELIZABETHTON —The Lady Warriors had four players in double figures, but was not able to overcome an early deficit against the Lady Rebels.

Kaitlyn Roberts paced Happy Valley with 16 points, followed by Bayley McGee with 12 points and Tiana Long with 12 points each. Shalyn Whitson added 10.

Mollie Leslie had 21 points for South, which raced out to a 25-12 lead at the end of one quarter and shot 72 percent in the first half.

Unicoi County 55

Sullivan North 31

ERWIN — Kennedy King knocked down four shots from 3-point range as part of a 17-point effort to lead the Lady Devils over the Lady Raiders.

Halie Padgett added 11 points in the Unicoi County victory.

Shenoah Bradley was the leading scorer for North with 15 points.

Hampton 48

University High 43

HAMPTON — Shyanne Tuelle’s 24 were half of Hampton’s points after she was honored before the game for recently scoring 1,000 for her career.

Alexus Grubbs, who was given a ball for her 1,500 career points, added 10 in the win and Megan Garland finished with eight.

Gracie Crabtree led a valiant effort by the Lady Bucs with 13 points. Ari Ramsaran scored 10 and Annika Oiler tallied nine.

South Greene 42

Cloudland 36

GREENEVILLE — The defending state champion Lady Rebels rallied in the final period to score the league win over the Lady ’Landers.

Braelyn Wykle led South Greene with 22 points and Taylor Lamb added nine points.

Don Rae Taylor paced Cloudland with 10 points and Shian Strickland had eight points.

Unaka 49

North Greene 40

BAILEYTON — Myah Parlier scored 17 points and Sarah Tipton added a dozen to lead the Lady Rangers over the Lady Huskies.

Jacinth Crawford was the leader for North Greene with 18 points and Katie Bolton ended with 11.

Providence Academy 54

Cornerstone Academy 24

MORRISTOWN — Madi Runnels had 15 points to lead the Providence stampede over the Lady Warriors.

Lane Stover provided a dozen points and Caroline Sheffield added nine for the Lady Knights. Hannah Creek paced Cornerstone with 10.