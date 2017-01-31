Patriots take over first in Three Rivers with win over Cyclones

Not so fast. The shot hit iron, and then hit the wire above the backboard before it went in. That gave possession to East, and the Patriots — who scored the game's last 10 points — ran out the clock for a 59-56 win on Tuesday night at Treadway Gym.

It was a giant Three Rivers Conference win for Sullivan East, which moved to 8-1 in league play and took over sole possession of first place. The Cyclones fell to 8-2 in the conference and 20-6 overall.

RUSSELL’S SHOT, HONEYCUTT, DYER

Elizabethton's chances of winning after Russell's shot was disallowed pretty much went by the boards when a bizarre technical foul was called. Neither Cyclones' coach Lucas Honeycutt nor Patriots' coach John Dyer were able to explain the logic for the technical — assessed to Russell, who was attempting to foul because East wasn't in the bonus yet.

"I've never seen that called during the course of a game," said Honeycutt. "If somebody fouls before the ball comes in, it's usually (just) a foul. I'd have to go look that up."

Said Dyer, "I thought if anything it was an intentional foul, where he grabbed Micah (Ellison). That's all I know."

East certainly earned the win, making a ton of plays down the stretch on both ends of the court while Elizabethton couldn't seem to get anything going after 28 minutes of doing a lot of good things.

Gavin Grubb was front and center for the Patriots all night. He finished with 16 points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals. But Ethan Whitley's contribution was just about as big. He scored a bucket to make it 56-53, and then followed Grubb's fast-break-layup miss to get a running one-hand tip in to cut the Cyclones' lead to 56-55.

Then Aaron Frye converted an old-fashioned three-point play to put East ahead with about a minute left. Frye finished with 14 points. Ellison totaled three assists and 10 rebounds.

"It was an outstanding high school basketballl game," said Dyer. "Two teams played their guts out. We're fortunate to come in here and win a game like this. I thought we played hard, they played hard, and the ball bounced our way."

Michael Robinson led Elizabethton with 21 points and five assists. Alex Norwood had a dominant night in the paint, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and six blocked shots. Corey Russell totaled five points and seven assists.

"We didn't do enough to win the game," said Honeycutt. "Bottom line."