Lady Patriots best Cyclones to move to 9-0 in Three Rivers

Soundly beating Elizabethton on its home court, the Lady Patriots took a giant step toward the Three Rivers Conference championship with a 51-35 decision.

East (19-8) improved to 9-0 in league play, and opened up a two-game lead in the loss column over the four-time defending champion Lady Cyclones (8-2, 11-11).

"I thought we just battled like crazy on the defensive end," said East head coach Alan Aubrey. "We made everything tough on them. I'm really pleased with our effort, especially defensively.

"It's a stepping stone to our ultimate goal, which is winning the conference, which means getting the first seed in the district, which means a better chance of moving forward. So this was really, really big."

HARE, AUBREY

Alyssa Hare was an integral part of the win. She hit three 3-pointers during a stretch when East pulled away in the second half. She finished with 16 points, and went over 1,000 points for her career.

Trailing by 12 points early in the third quarter, Elizabethton played well defensively for a long stretch. Eventually the Lady Cyclones closed within four points at 30-26. But during that run, they missed opportunities to cut the deficit further. East closed the period with a 6-0 run, and the Lady Cyclones were unable to recover.

"We just knew we had to keep our cool, and everything was going to work out," said Hare. "We couldn't get frustrated. We just stayed calm, and it worked out in our favor."

Megan Addison scored just three points, but contributed a lot with nine assists and five rebounds. Kylee Wolfe added 10 points.

Elizabethton was led by Autumn Lyon, who had 10 points and six steals. Brittany Campbell worked hard in the paint and finished withh nine points and 16 rebounds.

It was a very sluggish start for the Lady Cyclones. By the end of the first quarter, East held an 11-4 advantage. Elizabethton had a few spurts in the second quarter, but the Patriots knocked down enough shots to take a 27-18 lead into the locker room.