Big game, big crowd, big win for Bucs

He envisioned the building being full and loud, and the atmosphere electric. He envisioned his team battling a fierce rival and coming out on top.

So moments after the Bucs beat Chattanooga 76-71, Forbes was among the happiest men in a gym full of very happy people.

“A couple years ago, when I stood at that podium, I knew in my heart that Johnson City, the Tri-Cities … I knew our fans would come,” Forbes said. “And they came tonight, and that makes a huge difference when they do that.

“We have tremendous fans and I hope they’re happy. They should be happy. We did it for them.”

Even though there are only two players on the Bucs’ roster who had ever beaten Chattanooga before Saturday — A.J. Merriweather and Isaac Banks were freshmen when they topped the Mocs in the CIT postseason tournament — they acted like they had done it before.

Although the players were obviously pleased with the outcome and genuinely enjoyed the aftermath of breaking a five-game losing streak to their biggest rival, there was no championship-worthy celebration. There’s still too much basketball to be played.

“One thing I loved about our locker room, we acted like we should have won the game,” Forbes said. “I didn’t go into a locker room like we just pulled off an upset. I’ve been in those locker rooms. They’re fun. You beat Georgia Tech, you beat Mississippi State and you run in there and go crazy.

“This was a league game. It’s a game we needed to win and should have won.”

The Bucs won with a strong team effort. It didn’t hurt that inside players Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Tevin Glass played like Forbes had hoped when he brought them in, combined for 32 points and 21 rebounds.

Chattanooga coach Matt McCall was most impressed with ETSU junior point guard Desonta Bradford.

“Mosquera-Perea’s terrific, Cromer’s terrific, Tevin Glass is terrific,” McCall said. “But to me, if you look at that stat sheet, Desonta Bradford controlled the whole game.”

Bradford had 19 points, four assists and five rebounds. He made 9 out of his 10 free throws. When he was forced to leave the game in the first half after picking up his second foul, the Mocs took advantage and made a move.

“That guy, as your point guard, was terrific,” McCall said. “Those other guys, no disrespect to them because they’re good too, but that guy is a difference maker. He completely controlled the game and he controlled it down the stretch.”

Now that the season has turned toward the second half of the SoCon schedule, one thing is apparent. The quality of teams in the league is up. The whole thing could come down to the last night of the regular season when ETSU plays at UNC Greensboro.

“I think it’s a great league this year,” Forbes said. “You have to play every night. It might not be like that in a lot of leagues. It might not have been like that last year. But this year, you have to play every night.”

If the parity continues through the second half of the conference schedule, it could make for an entertaining conference tournament in March.

“I think a lot of people can win this thing,” Forbes said. “You better get your tickets for Asheville. It’s going to be on down there.”