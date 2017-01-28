Milligan splits an AAC doubleheader at Truett-McConnell

Sarah Robinson knocked down a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and the Buffs outscored the Bears 7-3 in the extra period to secure their sixth consecutive win. Milligan is now 17-7 overall and 13-3 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference while Truett-McConnell fell to 12-12 and 8-8.

Hayley Wyrick and Mackenzie Raizor scored 14 points each to lead the Buffs. Robinson finished with nine points and 18 rebounds while Lindsee Price scored six points and dished out six assists.

Raizor also had eight rebounds for the Buffs, who outrebounded Truett-McConnell 45-35. Milligan won despite turning the ball over 23 times and hitting just 48 percent of its foul shots.

The Buffs will be back in action Wednesday on the road at Bluefield.

Truett-McConnell (men) 83, Milligan 72

A slow start doomed the Buffs on the road at Truett-McConnell.

Milligan trailed by as many as 24 points before embarking on a furious second-half rally that came up short. The Buffs are now 11-12 overall and 7-8 in AAC play. Truett-McConnell improved to 13-11 and 7-7.

Poor shooting took its toll on the Buffs in the first half as they shot just 25 percent from the field. On the other hand, the Bears shot a shade over 56 percent from the floor and led 42-20 at halftime.

Milligan was able to pull within 75-67 with two minutes left, Truett-McConnell made enough plays down the stretch to hold on.

Jacob Cawood poured in 19 points and pulled down six rebounds for Milligan. Aaron Levarity had 13 points and 11 rebounds to record his second double-double of the season. Tyler Nichols scored 12 points and David Casady added 10 for the Buffs.

Milligan’s men will face Bluefield on the road on Wednesday before returning home for an AAC doubleheader against Union on Saturday.