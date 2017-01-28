ETSU uses a Glass advantage to beat Chattanooga

Tevin Glass and Hanner Mosquera-Perea combined for 32 points, 21 rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals as the Buccaneers got a once-elusive win with a 76-71 decision over Chattanooga on Saturday at Freedom Hall.

It was a win built with a foundation in the paint. Glass and Mosquera-Perea were the architects of a 43-28 rebounding advantage for the Bucs, taking care of almost half of the team’s board work.

Glass' performance may have been his best ever in Division I college basketball, especially considering the NCAA Tournament whispers a matchup like this produces. He finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, tying a season high in points while recording his first double-digit rebound effort.

Head coach Steve Forbes said Glass went above and beyond expectations as the Bucs ended a five-game losing streak to the Mocs.

“When you play a game like this, and you’re going to win one like this, you’ve got to have some guys elevate their play,” said Forbes. “I thought (Glass) elevated his play today as did Hanner.”

Glass said he had the right pregame mindset.

“I just tried to come out focused,” said Glass, who sat out last season after transferring from Wichita State. “I will try to bring my focus like that every game from now on. It was a big game, so I just tried to step up.”

Glass also drew strength from Mosquera-Perea, who fiercely battled Chattanooga’s tough inside game. Perea’s 18 points and nine rebounds bettered the output of the Mocs’ Justin Tuoyo (15 points, three rebounds).

Mosquera-Perea’s output was helped as the Mocs were forced to expend more energy defending Glass. It points to a promising paint future for the Bucs if Glass continues the recent improvements he has been showing on a daily basis.

“He has been working so hard in practice,” said Mosquera-Perea. “We can tell how much he has changed in the last few games. We know we can go in there with the ball, and he can score every time he wants. So we knew every time we gave him the ball, something good was going to happen.”

There were several moments when Chattanooga appeared poised to push ahead of the Bucs by a few points. But it seemed like every time the Bucs answered with a tough bucket, a contested rebound, or a loose ball recovery from Glass or Mosquera-Perea. And then there were also the four blocked shots by Mosquera-Perea.

Glass said the duo’s confidence grew as the game went along, and they kept having success.

“Most definitely,” said Glass. “(Chattanooga) kept fouling, and we were getting a lot of buckets down low. Our teammates kept feeding the post, and we delivered.

“Once I got rolling in the beginning, I knew it was going to be a game like that for me, and I just kept trying to score.”

Scoring has been more a part of Glass’ game since the beginning of Southern Conference play, but Forbes said getting the ball in the basket is just a part of Glass’ arsenal.

“He can defend, get deflections, he’s all over the court, he’s fast, he can help on penetration and get back to his man,” said Forbes. “There are a lot of things in my eyes he does that are very valuable to the team.”