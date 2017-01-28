Bucs rally from 20 down to win fourth straight

“They showed a lot of toughness today,” said head coach Brittney Ezell. “I think Mike Starke our conditioning coach needs to be commended because our conditioning was there towards the end of the game.”

Tianna Tarter scored a game-high 29 points and the Bucs, who trailed 35-15 midway through the second quarter, outscored the Terriers 44-25 in the second half for the win.

It was ETSU’s largest comeback since 2014 when the Bucs rallied from 24 down against Chattanooga in the SoCon Tournament championship game.

Tarter scored 14 of her points in the fourth quarter, and 21 in the second half, to lead the Bucs. The junior guard was one of four ETSU players in double figures.

Tarter went 11 for 18 from the field to go along with five rebounds and seven assists. The All-American candidate averaged 30 points and 8.5 rebounds a game this week, and has scored in double figures in 16 of ETSU’s last 17 games.

““Tianna willed us to win today,” said Ezell. “She was the best player on the floor and she is just a special talent and knows when it is time to take over.”

ETSU began the rally with two minutes left in the second quarter. Down 44-27, the Bucs cut into the lead on a 6-0 run on free throws by Raven Dean and Sadasia Tipps and a 3-pointer by Kelci Marosites to close out the half. ETSU trailed 44-33 at the break.

Shamauria Bridges opened the third with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cut it to single digits, 44-36. The Bucs were 4 for 8 from 3-point range in the third, including three by Bridges.

Tarter converted an and-one play to narrow the gap to three points and tied the game at 55 on a pair of free throws with 30 seconds left in the quarter.

Tarter, who scored nine of ETSU’s 11 points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, cut the Terriers’ lead to one on a 3-pointer from the right wing. She gave the Bucs their first lead, 60-59, since the nine-minute mark on a fast-break lay-up with seven minutes left in the game.

After a Wofford jumper, lay-ups by Tarter and Tipps put the Bucs up by three, 64-61, with 5:26 left and ETSU maintained the lead the rest of the way.

Bridges finished with 14 points. The senior guard went 5 for 15 from the floor and made four 3-pointers for the 10th time this year. She has scored in double figures in eight the last nine games.

Dean again controlled the boards for ETSU, recording her fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. She has double-figure rebounds in four of the Bucs’ last five.

Marosites reached double figures for the second time this season shooting 4 of 5 from the field for 11 points off the bench. She has scored 32 points in ETSU’s last three games.

Saturday’s game was the third time this season ETSU put four players in double figures and first since January 8 against Samford.

The win made ETSU 13-9 and 5-2 in the SoCon. It was the 15th in a row for the Bucs against the Terriers (12-10, 2-5).

Wofford got 18 points from Kelsey Lambdin and 17 from Chloe Wanink. Maria Corella had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

ETSU returns home for two pivotal SoCon games next week against Samford on Thursday at 11 a.m. and Mercer on Saturday at 2 p.m.