Bucs finally beat Chattanooga; move into tie for first in SoCon

ETSU rewarded a sellout crowd at Freedom Hall with a 76-71 victory over rival Chattanooga on Saturday. With 6,149 fans roaring their encouragement and approval, the Bucs moved into a first-place tie in the Southern Conference standings.

“I told our players this and I’ll tell our fans this: We have 30 hours to enjoy this,” ETSU coach steve Forbes said. “That’s it. At midnight on Sunday, we all have to start thinking about VMI.”

Those 30 hours are going to be fun thanks to a combination of ETSU’s inside players, Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Tevin Glass, dominating and point guard Desonta Bradford controlling the tempo.

Mosquera-Perea finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots, while Glass had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Bradford led the Bucs with 19 points, making 9 of 10 free throws along the way.

A.J. Merriweather added 13 points for the Bucs, who improved to 7-2 in the SoCon to move into a tie for first with Furman. The Paladins beat UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

“Chattanooga’s a great team, but for me personally, it was more about taking first place,” Bradford said. “That was my whole objective to winning the game, getting my team in first place in the conference.”

ETSU (17-5 overall) broke a five-game losing streak to the Mocs, a run that included three losses last year, culminating with the painful defeat in the championship game of the Southern Conference tournament.

“We really wanted to make a statement beating this team and establishing ourselves as first place,” Glass said. “I’m glad we won.”

In a game featuring eight ties and nine lead changes, the Bucs kept their composure during crunch time, making 14 of their final 18 free throws.

Mosquera-Perea, a 53 percent free throw shooter, went 8 for 11 and made 7 of 9 down the stretch.

“Looking at the stat sheet, you’d never think Hanner Mosquera-Perea would go 8 for 11 from the free throw line,” Chattanooga coach Matt McCall said. “He kept getting fouled late and I think our bench felt good that he’d maybe at least go 1 for 2, but he kept making them all. It was just that kind of night for them and for us, and you have to give them a lot of credit.”

Chattanooga’s last lead came when Johnathan Burroughs-Cook connected from 3-point range with 7:41 left for a 54-53 advantage. Twelve seconds later, Bradford made a pair of free throws to put the Bucs on top for good.

“I thought our guys really responded when they ran at us,” Forbes said. “And they responded when we ran at them. It’s two pretty even teams.”

With the Bucs clinging to a 74-69 lead, Chattanooga’s Casey Jones — the same Casey Jones that beat the Bucs here with an unlikely 3-pointer two years ago — launched a three. The ball went down and rolled around before the basket spit it out with 16 seconds remaining, effectively ending the Mocs’ chances.

In the closing moments, Forbes raised his hands and looked toward the stands full of rabid ETSU fans. Bradford did the same as he stood at the free throw line.

“Honestly, I give it to the fans,” Bradford said. “The fans are what really got us through it at times. They had their runs and we had our runs, but the fans were behind us the whole time.”The Bucs out-rebounded the Mocs 43-28 with Mosquera-Perea and Glass getting almost half of their team’s boards.

“Going into the game, I thought the two biggest keys would be can we keep them off the backboard and can we keep them out of transition,” said McCall, whose team fell to 15-6 overall, 6-3 in the SoCon. “Keeping them out of transition starts with our offense. We had 16 turnovers and they had 20 points off our turnovers. And we had some in crucial times.

“That was the difference in the game.”

When Chattanooga big man Justin Tuoyo was on the court, the Mocs were a different team. Tuoyo finished with 15 points and had his way inside at times. When he was teamed with Makinde London, they were tough to handle.

When Tuoyo was on the bench midway through the second half, the Bucs took advantage. Mosquera-Perea threw down back-to-back dunks on perfect lob passes from Bradford and Devontavius Payne.

“Hanner and Tevin are great players,” Bradford said. “If they play like that every night, the sky’s the limit for this team.”

Greg Pryor led the Mocs with 21 points. Tre McLean, the SoCon’s preseason player of the year, was held to six.

Chattanooga held ETSU’s leading scorer T.J. Cromer to eight points on 3 of 12 shooting.

Both teams shot 43.6 percent from the field. The Bucs were 5 of 14 from 3-point range and 23 of 31 from the line. Chattanooga made 7 of 20 from 3-point range and 16 of 23 free throws.

“For the first time since I’ve been here, we got more free throws than they did,” Forbes said. “Last year they slaughtered us at the free throw line.

“We didn’t win the league today and they didn’t lose the league today. But I think it gives us a lot of confidence. They beat us three times last year.”