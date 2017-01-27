Seniors step up to give Lady 'Topppers win over D-B

Kaitlyn Phillips led the way with 16 points and Blair Henry added 10 to help the Lady ’Toppers pick up a 56-43 win inside the Buck Van Huss Dome on Friday night. With the win, Science Hill moved to 20-4 overall and 7-2 in Big Seven play. D-B fell to 10-14 overall and 3-4 in the league.

“They’ve had to sacrifice,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said of his seniors. “They’ve had to sacrifice minutes, they’ve had to sacrifice points, all for the betterment of the team, and that’s a credit to our seniors.”

When Smith got into early foul trouble against the Indians, it was a serious blow to Science Hill’s depth. Several underclassmen on the roster were hurting after playing a double-overtime game in the JV tournament on Thursday night and another contest against D-B’s JV on Friday afternoon.

That left much of the pressure on the shoulders of Science Hill’s upperclassmen, and they responded. The Lady ’Toppers were clinging to a 15-14 lead in the second quarter when Phillips knocked down a clutch 3-pointer and Henry followed it with a 15-foot jumper to put Science Hill up 20-14.

The Lady ’Toppers led 29-22 at the half, and Phillips hit another 3 on the first possession of the third quarter to put Science Hill up 32-22. Senior forward LeAnn Scharberg stepped up and converted a three-point play with 2:19 left in the third before hitting a tough bank shot at the 1:16 mark to help get Science Hill to the end of the third period with a 46-37 lead. D-B was unable to get closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Maddie Ratner finished with nine points for Science Hill while Samantha Fugate scored eight and Scharberg added seven.

Courtney Whitson led D-B with 16 points while Lily Griffith added 15.