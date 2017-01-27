Science Hill shuts down D-B to pad Big 7 lead

By halftime, the gap seemed a whole lot wider than that.

The Hilltoppers sprinted out to a 47-21 lead at the half and cruised to a 72-55 win over the Indians to open up a two-game lead in the league standings. Science Hill is now 17-9 overall and 9-0 in the Big Seven while D-B is 8-13 and 5-2 in conference play.

“That’s the best first half on both ends of the floor, the most complete half we’ve played all season,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “We were able to execute our plays, we were attacking in transition and we were knocking down our shots. And then defensively, I thought we were just all over the place.”

Less than four minutes into the game, Science Hill was already up 16-4 thanks to a scrambling full-court defense that simply didn’t allow the Indians to set up and run their offense. In addition to the effort on defense, Science Hill’s David Bryant came out from the opening tip and did his best Andy Harmon impression, knocking down shot after shot from beyond the 3-point arch.

Bryant hit five of his six 3-pointers before the half and finished the night with a game-high 22 points.

Needless to say, the Indians shuffled off to the locker room at the midway point wondering what had hit them.

“That was surprising to me, and I think it surprised our guys,” said D-B coach Charlie Morgan. “I think we had our heads down a little bit. I don’t want to use the word shellshocked, but I think we didn’t recover very well from that.”

Once the second half started, the ’Toppers were able to sustain their intensity for the first couple minutes of the third quarter, pushing their lead up over 30 points before they came back to earth a bit. That lull opened the door for the Tribe to carve into the massive deficit in the final quarter.

“I thought the first two to three minutes we had it,” Cutlip said of his team’s effort in the second half. “But I thought as the quarter went on, we lost it. Then you have to just manage the ballgame, to be honest with you. The only way they get back in the ballgame is if you just go crazy and shoot them back into it.”

Tate Wheeler had another excellent game for Science Hill, finishing with 14 points after a strong effort in the paint. Bowden Lyon and Colby Martin scored nine points each while Holden Hensley finished with seven.

Zach Griffin’s 12 points were tops for the Tribe while Marae Foreman finished with 10.