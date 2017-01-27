Fourth-quarter free throws lift East over Happy Valley

The Patriots drilled 8-of-9 free throws in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter to squeak by Happy Valley 62-58 and earn its seventh Three Rivers Conference victory of the year.

The Warriors nearly made a comeback in the final minute as guard Chris Young stole an inbounds pass with 48.5 seconds left and completed an old-fashioned 3-point play.

Young’s play made the score 57-56 with East still ahead, but Patriot senior Aaron Frye was fouled on the following possession and made both his free throws.

After a missed Happy Valley layup by Dillon Barlow, Patriot guard Gavin Grubb was intentionally fouled during an inbounds pass made one-of-two free throws to secure the win with 7.2 seconds remaining.

“Happy Valley played a great basketball game,” East head coach John Dyer said.

“They had good players and they fought tooth-and-nail and I told our guys that’s how every game is going to be. We hung in there and made some really strong plays in the second half.”

Grubb led his team with 22 points, followed by forward Cole Green who tallied 18 points, six coming in the final quarter.

Happy Valley head coach Chuck Babb said he was proud of the way his team played, but admitted that free-throw shooting was the distinction.

“The difference in the game was at the free throw line,” Babb said. “I think we made five more field goals than they did. But they shot 32 times and we shot 11 times and that’s hard to overcome.”

East led by four points after the first quarter, but momentum quickly shifted to Happy Valley before halftime. The Warriors outscored the Patirots 15-9 in the second period and led by two points going into the second half.

Despite making them when it counted, East only shot 8-for-15 from the charity stripe in the first half, and finished the game 20-of-32.

Barlow led the Warriors with 16 points.

The Lady Patriots remained undefeated in conference play as four players scored in double-digits in a 66-52 victory over the Lady Warriors.

The East girls also shot a considerable amount of free throws in the early contest.

The Lady Warriors shot 8-for-10 while the Lady Patriots made 24-of-29 free throws to get the advantage.

East relied on the fast break to push the ball inside where it pick up the majority of its fouls.

Megan Addison poured in 16 points for East while shooting 7-for-8 from the charity stripe. Alyssa Harr scored 14 on a perfect 6-for-6 from behind the free-throw line and Megan Ollis contributed 12 points.

“I think where we won the game is we relentlessly attacked the basket, which allowed us to get to the free throw line,” said Lady Patriots head coach Allan Aubrey.

Happy Valley only trailed by two points after the first quarter, but East managed to pull away at halftime with a nine-point lead. The Lady Warriors pulled within two points midway through the third quarter, but East went on an 8-0 run and held onto the lead for the remainder of the game.

Happy Valley’s Kate Roberts and Adrienne Henegar led their team with 12 points.

With the victory, the Lady Patriots are in sole possession of first place as they travel to play Elizabethton on Tuesday. Happy Valley will play Sullivan South at home.

