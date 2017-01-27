Hampton takes key road win over North Greene in overtime

The win solidified Hampton’s hold on first place in the conference. The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 in the league, 13-8 overall. North Greene (20-6 overall) fell to 5-2, in a second-place tie with Cloudland.

Wyatt Lyons added 12 points for Hampton, while Charlie Butler had 10.

North Greene was led by Andy Stevens with 17 points. Elijah Smith had 16 and Zane Potter had 14.

Sullivan North 65

Providence Academy 42

Devan Price scored 25 points and Tyler Arnold added 18 as the Golden Raiders held off the Providence Academy Knights.

Neil Stoltzfus led Providence with 15 points while Carter Porch added 10.

Cloudland (girls) 49

Unaka 45

ELIZABETHTON — Shian Strickland scored 25 points, including making five 3-point shots, to lead the Lady Highlanders past the Rangers.

Trinity Vines contributed 13 points for Cloudland.

Unaka was led by Madison Ensor’s 11 points. Katlyn Weaver added 10.

Providence Academy (girls) 29

North 27

Lane Whitman scored 10 points to lift Providence past the Golden Raiders. Courtney Stover and Whitman each made a late free throw to account for the final margin.

North, which was led by Shenoah Bradley’s 18 points, missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Tennessee High (girls) 60

Volunteer 46

BRISTOL — Adison Minor had 21 points and nine rebounds and Erin Walker added 18 points as the Vikings rolled past the Falcons.

Volunteer was led by Josie Salyer’s 13 points.

Unicoi County (girls) 71

Johnson County 38

MOUNTAIN CITY — Neelee Griffith and Ashtan Vance combined for 31 points for the Lady Blue Devils.

Girrifth had 16 and Vance added 15.

Johnson County was led by Courtney Brooks, who scored 13 points.