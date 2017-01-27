Elizabethton pulls away from pesky Rebels

At that point, Elizabethton's Adam Cornett and Alex Norwood responded to the distress call. Cornett's eight-point flurry and Norwood's paint efforts on both ends of the floor keyed a fourth-quarter surge for the Cyclones in a 55-41 win over the Rebels on Friday night at South's gym.

The Cyclones (8-1, 20-4) earned their 20th win of the season and remained in first place in the Three Rivers Conference. They outscored South 14-2 in the fourth quarter with a rock-solid effort on the defensive end.

Cornett drained a long three to start his mini-barrage. Then he drove into the lane and tossed up an english-edged layup that spun off the glass and dropped into the bucket.

“I just kind of threw it up and let it roll off the glass,” said Cornett. “I think we started with defense and that led to offense, getting the shots we wanted.”

CORNETT, HONEYCUTT

Cornett followed with a trey dagger from the corner. During that stretch, Elizabethton's lead went from two points (41-39) to 12 points (51-39). Cornett ended up with 13 points for the game.

“We’re trying to get to the point where we spread the ball around and understand who’s hot,” said Cyclones’ head coach Lucas Honeycutt. “We want whoever is having a night to have a night.”

Norwood finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

“Norwood is just a presence inside,” said Honeycutt. “Those two kids got going, and we rode those guys. This game could have turned out different if those guys don’t step up.”

Said Cornett, “We couldn’t have won without Alex. He was a very big factor.”

Also for Elizabethton, Michael Robinson totaled 16 points, four rebounds and three steals. Hayden Townsend added nine points, five rebounds and three steals. Eric Wilson had a behind-the-scenes four points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.

South (0-7, 8-15) led after the first quarter, and by one point at halftime. The Rebels were just two points behind, heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels got a nice effort from Evan Morris, who finished with a team-high 14 points. Weldon Carrico added 11 points and six rebounds.