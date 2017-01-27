Lyon leads Cyclones to Three Rivers win over South

Lyon turned in her best statistical night of the season — and the Lady Cyclones had one of their best halves of the year — in a 71-42 win over Sullivan South at the Rebels' gym on Friday night.

The Lady Cyclones, who take on first-place Sullivan East on Tuesday, improved to 8-1 in the Three Rivers Conference and 11-9 overall. South dipped to 2-6, 6-13.

BARRY JOHNSON

Lyon was all over the court from the start to the finish. She totaled nine points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals in an impressive hustling effort.

"She has shown brief moments of that, but tonight she put it all together," said Lady Cyclones' head coach Barry Johnson. "Wow, what a game she played."

Another standout effort came from Kaylen Shell. The freshman shot well from the perimeter and finished with 13 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Brittany Campbell added 13 points and four rebounds while Destiny Little chipped in with seven points, four rebounds and two assists.

For the second straight game, the Lady Cyclones did not allow a first-quarter field goal. This time, they carried a 21-5 advantage into the second quarter.

By halftime it was 46-18, and then Elizabethton outscored South 22-8 in the third quarter.

The overall execution and effort was impressive, especially in the first half. It may have been the best half of the season so far, said Johnson.

"We've been building," he said. "In practice this week we talked about being consistent, staying focused, and doing your job."

Now the Lady Cyclones get a chance to catch East.

"I just think we need to have our intensity," said Johnson. "We need to have our confidence, and we need to understand that when we played them the first time I felt like we tried to do too much. We tried to make too many big plays. We just need to settle into the offense, and execute on defense."

Before taking on East, the Lady Cyclones have a non-conference contest Saturday at Morristown West.