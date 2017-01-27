Bucs, Mocs to renew heated rivalry

But this is East Tennessee State and Chattanooga.

That’s all that needs to be said.

The Bucs and Mocs meet Saturday at Freedom Hall in the 81st edition of one of the Southern Conference fiercest basketball rivalries. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.

For ETSU’s T.J. Cromer, it’s more than just a game. It’s a chance to exorcise some demons.

“I say it’s a bigger game than normal for me just because of last year,” Cromer said.

The “last year” to which Cromer was referring was the championship game of the Southern Conference tournament, and Chattanooga took a 73-67 victory. Cromer was hit with a technical foul down the stretch when he thought he was hit on a potential game-tying 3-pointer. The play happened right in front of ETSU coach Steve Forbes, who chirped in with his thoughts and was hit with a technical of his own.

It’s a game Cromer has replayed in his mind time after time, and Saturday gives him an opportunity for redemption.

“This is a chance to get the bad taste out of my mouth,” Cromer said. “I’ve been telling coach I’ve been having nightmares about that game since it happened. This is a good chance to get that nightmare out of my brain.”

Both teams come into the game 6-2 in the SoCon, half a game behind league leader UNC Greensboro, which has beaten both. Chattanooga is 15-5 overall, while the Bucs are 16-5.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for one of us to have a chance to control our own destiny,” Forbes said. “It’s still early in league play, just the end of the first round. But what you’d like to do is control your own destiny and not have to worry about somebody winning or losing.

“This game’s not going to win or lose the league. There’s just too many good teams and there’s not enough separation yet.”

A crowd of upwards of 6,000 is expected in Freedom Hall.

“I feel like we have the best fans in the conference,” ETSU point guard Desonta Bradford said. “That’s going to play a part in it, get the fans involved in it and get a win. We’re expecting them to make a difference.

“We’ve been ready for this game. We played them for the SoCon championship and we lost. That still lingers in our minds.”

Chattanooga is led by Tre’ McLean, who averages 14.4 points per game. The preseason SoCon player of the year killed the Bucs last season, scoring 67 points in three games, all Chattanooga victories.

Center Justin Tuoyo averages 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He’s third in the nation in block shots, averaging 3.3. Greg Pryor adds 12.0 points a game.

“They’re very talented,” Forbes said. “Trey McClain really hurt us last year. They have a really good post player in Tuoyo, who can score, rebound and block shots. And they have one of the best point guards in the league in Greg Pryor. They have a lot of really good pieces. They play with a lot of confidence, a lot of swagger, because they’ve had success.”

Cromer continues to lead the Bucs in scoring at 18.4 points per game, second in the SoCon. Bradford is up to 10.4.

The game will match two of the most athletic big men in the SoCon in Tuoyo and ETSU’s Hanner Mosquera-Perea, the top two percentage shooters in the league. While Tuoyo’s numbers and production have been better than Mosquera-Perea’s, the two should have quite a battle in the paint.

“Terrific team from top to bottom,” said Chattanooga coach Matt McCall, whose school leads the overall series 43-37 and has won the last five meetings. “It’s a good balance of guys coming back who won a lot of games last year and good transfers. They are playing at a high level, and it will be a very difficult environment.”

Even without the importance in the standings, an ETSU-Chattanooga matchup is always intense, on the court as well as off. The fan bases of each school have a genuine disdain for each other which can be felt through the gym, whether they’re playing at Freedom Hall or McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga.

“It’s a rivalry game and I understand that,” Forbes said. “I’ve been a part of a lot of those, Tennessee and Kentucky, Texas A&M and Texas, even Boise State and Idaho, Wichita and Illinois State. I understand there’s a lot of passion involved.

“You try to temper that a little bit with your players so they don’t try to play out of character. You have to stay within yourself and not try to do things you’re not capable of doing.”

While Chattanooga is coming off a shocking home loss to Virginia Military Institute, the Bucs won their last game, a 96-86 victory over Samford in double overtime.

Forbes and Cromer put to rest whether or not Cromer’s crucial 3-point shot in the final minute against Samford was a good choice.

With less than a minute left, the clock was running and the Bucs were ahead by four points when Cromer launched a 3-pointer — and made it a seven-point lead. It sealed the victory.

“I told him to shoot it,” Forbes said. “Certain guys can do those certain things. I’m a big believer in playing to win, not playing not to lose. It was a four-point lead and he had a wide-open shot. He had time to set his feet and shoot it. I thought it was a great time to shoot it and go up seven and take the air our of the building.”

Cromer said he was surprised to be so open at that point in the game.

“Coach always encourages me, if I get a good look, shoot it,” he said. “They let me line it up and I figured if I made this one, we’re going home. No more overtimes.”

“And that’s what he did,” Forbes said.