Late surge lifts Boone past Crockett

"It seems like every time we play it comes down to the wire," Daniel Boone head coach Chris Brown said. "We tried to keep them from gathering any sort of momentum (in game's final seconds). I thought our kids executed down the stretch offensively and defensively."

Josh Releford had seven 3-pointers for David Crockett, but missed a potential game-tying shot with under 15 seconds left. Ethan Burger got the offensive rebound and was fouled, but missed the front of the one-and-one, giving Releford another chance at the tying score that missed at the buzzer.

"He's so tough," Brown said about Releford. "He gives me headaches and keeps me up at night since he has been playing."

"They deserve it, they outplayed us in every facet of the game. They outcoached us. They did everything that they needed to do," David Crockett head coach John Good said about the Trailblazers. "They deserve to win."

Daniel Boone's Eric Rigsby and Chad Heglar seemed to have an answer when Releford hit a 3-pointer on the other end late. Heglar matched Releford in the scoring column with 25 points which included a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep the Trailblazers close. And Rigsby put Daniel Boone in front on a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left. That was his 22nd point and ninth straight point on that end of the floor in just under two minutes.

"Those guys are magnets for the ball," Brown said about Rigsby and Heglar who combined for 16 fourth-quarter points. "They want the ball. I thought they were critical down the stretch.

Jayden Stevens might have only scored four points, but turned out to be crucial. The senior guard was a 4 for 4 at the free throw line in the last 30 seconds

The game featured 13 lead changes in a game with the largest lead a 31-25 Daniel Boone advantage seven seconds into the third quarter.

The outcome ties the Trailblazers and Pioneers at 4-4 for third in the league standings. Daniel Boone is 13-10 overall, while David Crockett is 11-11.

Daniel Boone (girls) 69, David Crockett 30

The Lady Trailblazers were tested by their county foe, but eventually pulled away for a convincing win to remain perfect in Big 7 play. Daniel Boone, ranked ninth in this week's state rankings, improved to 9-0 in the league and 21-4 overall.

David Crockett led 5-3 early, but after the next seven points went into Daniel Boone's column the ’Blazers didn’t look back. Sydney Pierce scored 12 of her game-high 15 points in the second quarter. Jaycee Jenkins finished with 13 points and Ciara Thacker added nine more with a total of 11 Lady Trailblazers in the scoring column.

Macy Morton paced David Crockett with 14 points thanks to four makes behind the arc.