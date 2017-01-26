Tarter, Bridges combine for 60 to lead Bucs to third straight

Tarter led all scorers with 33 points, shooting 10 of 14 from the floor and 12 of 15 at the line. It was the fifth time this season the Johnson City native has made 10 or more field goals.

Thursday was the first 30-point game for the junior guard since Dec. 11 and the sixth of her career. Tarter also led the Bucs in rebounds with 12 for her second consecutive double-double.

Bridges, the reigning SoCon player of the week, scored a season-high 27. She hit 4 of 13 from 3-point range and 9 of 21 from the floor. It was the seventh of the last eight game Bridges has scored in double figures.

ETSU sophomore Raven Dean hauled in 11 rebounds to go with seven points. Dean has reached double digits in rebounds in three of the Bucs’ last four games.

ETSU never trailed Thursday, shoot 46.2 percent from the floor and 20 of 26 at the foul line. Tarter and Bridges combined to go 19 of 35 (54 percent) from the field.

The Bucs outrebounded Furman 36-35 and scored 14 points off 12 turnovers.

Both teams struggled early, but ETSU scored six straight and went up by double digits, 13-3, on a fast break by Bridges.

Furman cut the lead to one with 2:17 left in the second quarter, but ETSU went 4 for 4 from the field in the final minute to take a 30-23 lead into the locker room.

The Paladins opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run to cut it to five, but Tarter scored five straight points to put the Bucs back up by double figures. Furman made four straight field goals to get back within five, 45-40, with two minutes left in the third.

Bridges made back-to-back 3-pointers to open the fourth on a 6-0 run. The Paladins stayed within striking distance for much of the fourth, getting within three, 57-54, with 7:38 left, but Tarter or Bridges answered every time.

Furman went 2 for 11 down the stretch.

The third straight win made the Bucs 12-9 overall and 4-2 in the SoCon. ETSU plays at Wofford on Saturday at 2 p.m.