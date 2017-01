The Lady Vols, who led by double figures for most of the game, survived a nervous finish for an 84-75 SEC women's basketball victory over Florida at Exactech Arena. The win ended UT's two-game conference road losing streak. In both losses, the Lady Vols blew double-figure leads.

Diamond DeShields led five double-figure scorers with 27 points for Tennessee (13-7 4-3 SEC) Jaime Nared added 16.

