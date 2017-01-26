As usual, plenty at stake for Bucs, Mocs on Saturday

Whenever East Tennessee State University and Chattanooga get together on a basketball court — any court, in Chattanooga Johnson City, Asheville — you can bet it’s an important game.

Now, with the Mocs coming off a surprising loss to Virginia Military Institute, Saturday’s game means even more to both teams.

The Bucs aren’t chasing Chattanooga in the standings any more. Both teams are 6-2 in league games, half a game behind UNC Greensboro, but tied in the loss column. ETSU can pull ahead of the Mocs for the first time with a victory.

The two old rivals meet at Freedom Hall for a 4 p.m. tipoff. Chattanooga won all three meetings last season, including a 73-67 in last year’s SoCon tournament championship. That result still smolders in the minds of the Bucs.

After Wednesday night’s wild SoCon results — Wofford beat UNC Greensboro and Furman topped Western Carolina as well to leave four teams with two conference losses — one coach from this weekened’s key matchup was thrilled with his team. The other, not so much.

“It starts with me,” Chattanooga coach Matt McCall said. “I’m the coach and leader. I didn’t do a good enough job to prepare our team. It stings and it hurts, arguably the worst performance since I’ve been here.”

Chattanooga hasn’t lost back-to-back SoCon games since February of 2014.

The Bucs got in this position with a 96-86 double-overtime victory against Samford on Wednesday night. ETSU had to withstand a last-second potential game-winning shot that fell off the mark and a last-second 3-pointer that forced a second overtime.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, but I don’t know if I’ve been more proud of a team for what we faced, ” ETSU coach Steve Forbes said. “We had a lot of daggers thrown at us tonight, but we kept punching each and every time.”

Once the second overtime began, Desonta Bradford took over, scoring 11 of his career-high 21 points. Bradford, it has been said, does his best work after halftime. This time, he did it after regulation and the first overtime period.

“What can you say about Desonta?” Forbes said. “He stepped up like a boss.”

It was a game that featured 12 ties and 21 lead changes, and hanging on for a tough road victory will likely give the Bucs some much-needed momentum heading into Saturday’s game.

The grueling victory came on a night when Chattanooga and Greensboro both lost, letting ETSU solidly back into the race for the SoCon championship.

Remember, winning the regular season does come with a prize. The regular-season champion earns a bid to the National Invitation Tournament should it not earn an NCAA bid.

T.J. Cromer led the Bucs with 27 points and made a crucial 3-pointer to give them a seven-point lead with less than a minute left in the second overtime.

Cromer came into the game second in the SoCon scoring race. Even with his big night, he lost ground. VMI’s QJ Peterson torched Chattanooga for 40 and raised his average to 19.9 points per game. Cromer averages 18.4.

“You don’t come out and play that way and give up 80 points to a team in your own building, and 40 points to one player,” McCall said. “You don’t do that if you are in the right state of mind.”

“We have to get back to really getting after it practice-wise. It’s that time of the year we need to go a lot harder and get better.”