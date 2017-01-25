Milligan sweeps AAC rival Montreat

Jacob Cawood led all scorers with 26 points and Daxton Bostian added 21 to lead the way for the Buffs, who beat the Cavaliers 98-93 to improve to 11-11 overall and 7-7 in AAC play. Montreat fell to 16-5 overall and 9-5 in the league with the loss.

Cawood went 7-for-9 from the field and 8-for-10 from the foul line to help Milligan avenge an 84-81 loss to the Cavaliers back on Dec. 3. Cawood pulled down seven rebounds and Bostian grabbed six to help Milligan win the battle of the boards.

Tyler Nichols scored 13 points and handed out four assists while Will Buckner added 10 points and five rebounds for Milligan.

David Everage scored 21 points to lead Montreat while Terrell Sheffey added 19.

Milligan (women) 70, Montreat 56

The Milligan women used a huge effort by Hayley Wyrick to pick up their fifth win in a row.

Wyrick led all scorers with 26 points to help the Buffs move to 16-7 overall and 12-3 in AAC play. The senior went 4-for-5 from 3-point range and a perfect 10-for-10 from the foul line.

Courtney Wilson came off the bench to score 11 points and snag six rebounds for Milligan. Mackenzie Raizor led the way with nine boards for the Buffs, who outrebounded Montreat 41-34.

Arianna Williams scored 18 points to lead the Cavaliers.