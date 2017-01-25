Bucs top Samford in double overtime

Cromer scored 27 points, including swishing a 3-pointer he probably shouldn’t have taken with 57 seconds left, as the Bucs beat Samford 96-86 in double overtime.

Desonta Bradford had 11 of his career-high 21 points in the second overtime for the Bucs.

ETSU improved to 16-5 overall, 6-2 in the SoCon.

Combined with other results in the SoCon, the Bucs moved into a virtual tie for first place.

Virginia Military Institute stunned defending SoCon champion Chattanooga and Wofford beat UNC Greensboro, so no team in the league has fewer than two conference losses.

Bradford scored back-to-back baskets for a four-point ETSU lead with about a minute left. That’s when Cromer found himself unguarded. Despite being early in the shot clock and his team trying to milk the clock, the senior guard calmly made what might be his team’s biggest shot of the season.

That left the Bucs up 87-80 and they weren’t threatened the rest of the way.

After the Bucs made five free throws in the final 1:08 of overtime, Christen Cunningham made a contested 3-pointer with less than a second left to force a second extra period.

ETSU didn’t make a field goal in the final 3:49 of the first overtime.

Bradford finished with a career-high 21 points. Eleven of his points came in the second overtime. David Burrell added 14. Tevin Glass had 12 and A.J. Merriweather had 12.

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson scored 26 points for Samford before fouling out with 43 seconds left in the first overtime. Wyatt Walker added 17 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.

The Bucs went on a a 9-0 run, punctuated by a tip-in by Devontavius Payne, late in the first half. Samford got a free throw with a second left in the first half to cut ETSU’s advantage to 35-28 at intermission.

Samford didn’t make a field goal over the final 4:51 of the first half. Meanwhile, the Bucs closed by making 4 of their last 5.

After the Bucs stretched their lead to 14 points early in the second half, they went five minutes without a point — shooting 1 for 9 — but were still up 46-41.

The Bucs were clinging to a 50-47 lead with 8:09 left when Cromer did something unlikely on this particular night. He connected from 3-point range. It was ETSU’s second 3-pointer all night.

Cromer followed with another three a minute later for a 56-48 advantage.

Samford went on another run and Cunningham put the Bulldogs up 68-67 with a 3-pointer at the 1:20 mark.

Bradford followed with a pair of free throws with 1:04 left as the Bucs regained the lead.

Josh Sharkey answered with a pair of free throws of his own with 49 seconds remaining and a 70-69 Samford lead.

Bradford made one free throw and missed another, leaving the game tied at 70-70 and giving Samford 23 seconds to win it.

Sharkey missed a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime.

The Bucs return to action Saturday when they take on Chattanooga in a 4 p.m. game at Freedom Hall.