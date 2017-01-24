Samford up next for Bucs with Mocs looming

Before they get their much-anticipated first meeting with defending Southern Conference champion Chattanooga, the Bucs have to take care of a little business in Alabama. They take on Samford on Wednesday in Birmingham with tipoff set for 8 p.m.

ETSU coach Steve Forbes says his team won’t be looking forward to Chattanooga, not with an improved Samford team standing in the way.

“They’re pretty good about that,” Forbes said of his team. “Before we played Tennessee I think people were worried about Morehead and I thought we went up there and played pretty well, and we beat Mississippi State before that. I don’t think we’ll have a problem with that. They know.”

The Bulldogs come in 13-7 overall, 4-3 in the SoCon. They gave Chattanooga all it could handle in their last outing before falling 92-78.

“They’re a tough team,” ETSU senior guard T.J. Cromer said. “They like to run and they play zone. That’s what I remember.”

The Bulldogs, coached by former Kentucky All-American forward Scott Padgett, have one of the top candidates for the SoCon’s player of the year award. Sophomore center Wyatt Walker averages 13.0 points and 10.3 rebounds a game, the only player in the league to average a double-double.

Walker likes playing the Bucs. He averaged 24.5 points in two games, both four-point ETSU wins, last season, including 30 at Freedom Hall.

Senior transfer Demetrius Denzel-Dyson, who started his career at UMass and was recruited by Forbes at Tennessee, leads Samford in scoring at 14.4 points per game. Alex Thompson (10.7) and Christian Cunningham (10.5) are also in double figures.

“I really like their team,” Forbes said. “They play a different style. They’re going to press and play zone because Scott’s a Pitino protege from his days at Kentucky.

“They had a really good chance to tie the game late at Chatt. We know it’s going to be a tough game. It’s a big week for us. We have two really tough games before we turn the corner and go down the stretch.”

The Bucs have a player of the year candidate on their side as well. T.J. Cromer, who is second in the SoCon in scoring at 18.0 points per game. That was exactly what Cromer averaged in the Bucs’ two games against Samford last season.

“Samford is a hard place to play,” said ETSU senior guard A.J. Merriweather, coming of a season-high 16 points against Wofford. “They’re a very good team. We just have to listen to the coaches and take care of the game plan.

The Bucs bring a 15-5 record into the matchup. They’re 5-2 in the SoCon. The Samford game is a big one to keep them in position to match Chattanooga should they beat the Mocs.

Before its starts thinking about the upcoming rivalry game, scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at Freedom Hall, ETSU has one roadblock in the way.

“We know it’ll be a tough game,” Forbes said.

And then the Bucs can finally say “Bring on Chattanooga.”