Lady 'Toppers get crucial Big 7 win against Cougars

After jumping ahead 13-3 early, the Lady ’Toppers survived a pair of big runs from the Lady Cougars and used a 12-6 spurt in the final five minutes of the game to score a 48-41 road win. The win moved Science Hill to 19-4 overall and 6-2 in Big Seven play. It also created some separation between the Lady ’Toppers and the Lady Cougars for second place in the conference as Central fell to 15-8 overall and 4-4 in league play with the loss.

With the top two seeds in the league receiving a first-round bye in the District 1-AAA tournament and a spot in the regional, Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said Tuesday’s win was a crucial victory for his club.

“I thought our kids just did what they’ve done all year,” Whaley said. “They found a way to win.”

Courtney McCurry knocked down three 3-pointers in the early going to help put Science Hill up 13-3. But as the first half wore on, the inability to take care of the basketball allowed Central to get up off the mat and briefly take the lead in the second quarter thanks to a 12-0 run.

“We’ve got to do a better job taking care of the basketball,” Whaley said. “Too many turnovers, and a lot of them were unforced turnovers.”

Science Hill led 27-20 at the half and pushed its advantage to 32-22 early in the third quarter on a layup by freshman sensation Alasia Smith before the Lady ’Toppers became mired in another scoring drought that extended into the fourth quarter.

Central actually had a layup attempt on the rim near the five-minute mark in the fourth that would have given the Lady Cougars the lead, but the shot bounced out. From that point, the Lady ’Toppers embarked on 12-3 run that included five points and a vast array of steals, rebounds deflections by Smith. Central’s Taylor Sanders drained a 3-pointer just ahead of the final buzzer to provide the final margin.

“She’s just going to get better and better and better,” Whaley said of Smith, who finished with 12 points. “Sometimes you look out there and you don’t realize she’s a ninth-grader. She guards the other team’s best player every night.”

McCurry finished with 11 points for the Lady ‘Toppers, all of them coming in the first quarter, while Kaitlyn Phillips added eight points.

Meg Crawford and Peyton Sams scored 13 points each and Sanders added 11 to lead Central.