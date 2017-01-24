'Toppers fend off Cougars to move to 8-0 in Big 7

Thanks to a monster effort on the offensive glass, the Science Hill boys’ basketball team was able to do just that on Tuesday night inside the Dickie Warren Dome, using an avalanche of second-, third- and even fourth-chance points to topple the Cougars 78-57.

The win moved Science Hill to 16-9 overall and 8-0 in Big Seven Conference play while Central fell to 11-11, 3-5.

The Hilltoppers jumped out to a quick 10-point lead and more or less held onto that margin for the first three quarters of play. Once the fourth quarter began, a quick 11-2 run put the ‘Toppers up 70-51 and erased all doubt.

Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said his team’s fast start on the road was a huge key to victory.

“Anytime you’re on the road and you can get a little separation between you and your opponent, it kind of keeps the crowd a little bit out of it,” he said. “I thought that was huge.”

To Central’s credit, every time the Hilltoppers started to pull away, the Cougars were able to reel them back in. Behind strong guard play, the Cougars were able to handle Science Hill’s pressure and finish around the rim, but the slow start proved to be too much to overcome.

“They do a great job of finishing when they get down into the paint,” Cutlip said. “There’s a reason why they were picked third (in the league). They’ve got some really good players here.”

After trailing by 10 points at the half, Central closed the gap to 46-41 with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter, but that was as close as the Cougars would get. Science Hill pushed the lead back out to 59-49 after three quarters before embarking on the crucial run.

Colby Martin led all scorers with 22 points while Tate Wheeler added 16 for the Hilltoppers. Martin and Wheeler were both dominant in the paint, ripping down rebounds and blocking shots. Bowden Lyon added 13 points for Science Hill.

Jordan Self tallied 15 points to pace Central while Luke Hutson and Holden Light scored nine apiece.