Patriots wins Three Rivers showdown with Unicoi

The outcome gave Sullivan East a 6-1 mark in the conference and 21-6 overall with the tiebreaker over the Blue Devils thanks to the season sweep. Elizabethton, which also has a single league loss, stayed atop the standings with the Patriots after the Cyclones took care of Sullivan North on Tuesday.

Unicoi County slipped to 6-2 and 13-10 overall and travel to Johnson County Friday.

"Proud of my guys, thought they fought hard for the whole game," Unicoi County head coach Micheal Smith said. "I'll take that effort every night, really proud of my younger guys when they were in there."

Sullivan East's Dustin Bartley broke a 42-42 tie with a score three minutes into the third quarter. That was two of nine straight points in a stretch that gave the home squad a 48-42 advantage. The lead change was the game's 16th and turned out to be the last one. Bartley went onto score 22 points to go with Gavin Grubb’s 26 that led all scorers.

Unicoi County tried to keep pace after that, but the Patriots kept the margin at least four points the rest of the evening. Sullivan East did work at the free throw line to keep the lead. The Patriots went 10-for-12 in the final two minutes as the Blue Devils' defense prevented a field goal for the final 5:02. Aaron Frye scored four of his 14 points from the line in the final 90 seconds and Grubb also hit all four of his attempts in that span.

Trevor Hensley paced Unicoi County with 19 points, but didn’t score in the game's last 5:30. He hit four of the Blue Devils' 3-pointers. Troy Podvin chipped in 13 points with another 11 from Dylan Putman for the road team.

Sullivan East (girls) 63, Unicoi County 60

League-leading Sullivan East held on against a feisty Lady Blue Devils squad in a wild fourth quarter. The Lady Patriots, now 7-0 in the league and 17-8 overall, enjoyed a 36-28 lead, but that quickly changed. Unicoi County battled and trailed by one point, 61-60 with 22 second left, after a Haile Padgett score, but that wasn’t enough in the end.

Unicoi County, with a 2-5 conference record and overall mark of 4-16, more than doubled its scoring with its fourth quarter. The Lady Blue Devils recorded 32 of their 60 points in the final eight minutes. Kenedy King had nine points in the closing six minutes as she totaled 14 points. Kaylee Hendrickson and Neelee Griffith also scored 14 each.

Sullivan East got a game-high 15 points from Megan Addison as she was clutch at the free throw line. She was a perfect 6-for-6 in the final 48 seconds. Overall Sullivan East was 13-for-16 in the fourth quarter and hit the last 11 attempts. Megan Ollis added 13 points with 12 from both Alyssa Hare and Kayla Honaker.