Lady Trailblazers roll past Volunteer

Syndey Pearce scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half, Emily Sizemore had all 12 of her points in the first half, and Bayleigh Carmichel evenly split her four 3-pointers between the two halves as Boone rolled to a 70-48 victory over Volunteer in girls high school basketball on Tuesday night.

“We shot the ball really well to start the game,” said Boone head coach Travis Mains, whose team won its 20th game of the season. “Then we turned it up as they cut the lead to six. We went on a big run. All of the kids played really well during that stretch.”

Bryna Minton had 20 points to lead the Lady Falcons.

Tennessee High 65

David Crockett 34

BRISTOL — Hailie Hatcher totaled 11 points and set a single-game school record with 10 assists as the Lady Vikings rolled.

Adison Minor (17) and Makayla Richards (16) combined for 33 points while Asha Delaney added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Crockett got 14 points from Kayara Steinmetz.

Happy Valley 74

Johnson County 45

MOUNTAIN CITY — Kaitlyn Roberts broke loose for 19 points and eight rebounds to pace the Lady Warriors to the runaway league victory.

Emily Whitaker chipped in with 12 points while Shalyn Whitson totaled 12 points and seven rebounds. Makayla Frazier added seven points and nine rebounds.

Hampton 52

Unaka 50

ELIZABETHTON — Trailing by 11 points in the third quarter, the Lady Bulldogs surged back to steal the road win.

Alexus Grubbs led the way with 21 points while Shyanne Tuelle added 15 points and seven rebounds. Megan Garland totaled nine points and six boards.

Unaka was led by Madison Ensor’s 16-point effort.

Cloudland 63

University High 33

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Trinity Vines and Shian Strickland combined for 33 points to match the Lady Buccaneers’ total output.

Vines had 18 points while Strickland hit a trio of threes and finished with 15. Stacia Wilson added 13 for Cloudland while University High got nine points from Ari Ramsaran.

BOYS

Happy Valley 73

Johnson County 68

MOUNTAIN CITY — Austin Hicks racked up 30 points and the Warriors came through in overtime.

Brayden Sams added 12 for the Warriors.

Sean Lewis had 18 to lead Johnson County while Blake Atwood totaled 16 points.

Daniel Boone 49

Volunteer 28

Eric Rigsby scored 16 points and Justin Turner added 11, and those 27 points were just about all the Trailblazers needed against the punchless Falcons.

Chad Heglar added six points and nine rebounds for Boone.

Greeneville 74

Chuckey-Doak 51

GREENEVILLE — Caden Ramsey had 21 points and four assists to pace the Greene Devils.

Dorien Goddard added 16, and Takeem Young totaled 11. Chuckey-Doak got 20 points from Karter Maupin.