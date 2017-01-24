Lady Cyclones earn sluggish win against North

But once again, Elizabethton chalked up a Three Rivers Conference win. The Lady Cyclones overcame a sluggish first half and defeated Sullivan North 51-22 on Tuesday night at North’s gym in Kingsport.

Elizabehtton improved to 7-1 in league play and 10-9 overall while North slipped to 0-8, 2-15.

“Once again it was a story of a couple of halves,” said Johnson. “We didn’t play very good in the first half, but we played better in the second half. I was upset at halftime, but after the game it was pretty simple: It was a conference win.

“But I’m definitely not satisfied. Frustrated is more the word I would use right now.”

Johnson said it comes down to consistency.

“You can’t just talk sometimes,” he said. “You can’t just box out sometimes. You have a job to get offensive rebounds, so you can’t just crash the boards sometimes. These are things it doesn’t take a whole lot of talent to do. We’ve got to get more consistency.”

Ashley Depew led the Lady Cyclones with 10 points, hitting a trio of treys.

“She knocked down some timely shots for us,” said Johnson.

The Cyclones held North scoreless in the first quarter, and below double digits in all four periods.

“Our defense worked hard,” said Johnson. “But we’ve still got some things we’ve got to do to get where we need to be.”

Kaylen Shell added eight points for the Lady Cyclones, who had 13 different players score.