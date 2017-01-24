Cyclones take care of business in blowout of North

“The JV boys lost, and then the girls started slow,” said Honeycutt. “So before the game I talked to the kids about being focused. You can’t take anybody lightly.”

Message received.

The Cyclones roared out of the gates and eventually rolled to a 74-30 victory over Sullivan North in a Three Rivers Conference contest Tuesday night at North’s gym in Kingsport.

Elizabethton (7-1, 19-4) remained in first place in the league.

“I thought we got after them with a pretty fast pace,” said Honeycutt. “We turned them over some, got some easy buckets, and shot it well.”

Michael Robinson was at the forefront for Elizabethton once again. He finished with 25 points, knocking down four 3-pointers. Honeycutt said Robinson has a steady green light.

“He shoots some of those pull-up threes when maybe he could go in for the layup,” said Honeycutt. “He’s one of the only kids I’ve allowed to do that because he shoots it so well. I believe it’s going in every time he shoots it. He has a real bright green light.”

Elizabethton, which led 39-18 at halftime, also got good performances from Corey Russell (14 points) and Eric Wilson (eight points), Honeycutt said.

“We had those guys on, and then we had a few other kids hit the boards and get some putbacks and things,” said Honeycutt.

Alex Norwood had just four points, but both came on dunks — including a monster in the second

North, which fell to 1-6, 2-18, got 11 points from Tyler Arnold.