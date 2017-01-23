Buffs pull off win over Warren Wilson

The Buffs outshot the Owls 50 percent to 29 percent in the first half, but only had a seven-point lead to show for it. So instead of brushing up on the playbook, Milligan coach Bill Robinson implored his players to roll up their sleeves, and the Buffs responded by outworking the Owls in the second half to win 86-77 and snap a three-game losing streak.

“We didn’t match their intensity early,” Robinson said. “That was the talk at halftime. We’ve got to play harder. There really isn’t an X and O formula for that. You’ve just got to play as hard or harder than the team you’re playing.”

Milligan improved to 10-11 with the victory and avenged a 100-99 loss to Warren Wilson back on Nov. 8. The Owls dropped their ninth consecutive game to fall to 5-14.

Early on, Warren Wilson’s half-court trapping defense had Milligan on its heels. The Owls jumped out to a 14-4 lead while the Buffs struggled to weather Warren Wilson’s quickness and tenacity.

“Coach has been talking all year about us having intensity,” said David Casaday, who led Milligan with 18 points. “Warren Wilson came out and kind of put it on us the first few minutes of the game.”

Perimeter shooting has been a weakness for Milligan at times this season, but on Monday, it allowed the Buffs to get to halftime with the lead. They knocked down 5 of 12 3-point attempts in the first half and shot 15-for-30 overall from the floor.

That helped the Buffs survive a first half in which they only pulled down one offensive rebound and snagged just two steals.

Milligan cooled off after halftime, shooting just 35 percent from the floor in the second half, but the Buffs were able to do a much better job defensively and on the boards to stay ahead of the charging Owls. They finished the game with 10 steals and 10 offensive rebounds, which gave Milligan enough extra possessions to offset its poor shooting performance.

After Warren Wilson closed within a single point midway through the second half, the Buffs were able to push their lead to double digits in the closing moments of the contest to secure a much-needed victory.

“We’re just trying to find ways to get victories,” Robinson said. “I didn’t really care how we did it tonight — we just had to get a win.”

Jacob Cawood and Tyler Nichols scored 16 each for Milligan. Cawood had seven rebounds and three steals while Nichols dished out six assists and grabbed four boards. Alex Biggerstaff came off the bench to score 10 points for Milligan with seven of those coming in the first half.

Devin Davis poured in a game-high 22 points to pace Warren Wilson while Jordan Gant added 15 points.

Milligan will return to action at home on Wednesday against Appalachian Athletic Conference foe Montreat. The women will start things off at 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at around 7:30.