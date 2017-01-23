Grubb, Morgan among milestone conquerors

First, Sullivan East guard Gavin Grubb went over 2,000 points for his high school career. He accomplished the feat in Saturday’s 66-55 loss to Daniel Boone.

At 5-foot-11, Grubb has earned his points the blue-collar way. He doesn’t overwhelm opponents with blinding quickness, dead-eye shooting accuracy, or extreme strength. Instead, Grubb is simply above average in every phase of the game — passing, ballhandling, shooting, and the uncanny knack to get himself in shooting position while drawing contact from defenders. Then he knocks down free throws at about an 80 percent clip.

There’s another element to this success story: Grubb is the perfect fit for Coach John Dyer. Earlier this season Dyer earned career win No. 500 just like Grubb got his 2,000 points — the blue-collar way.

The other recent milestone came from Dobyns-Bennett head coach Charlie Morgan, who joined Dyer in The 500 Club.

Morgan earned his special win as the Indians defeated Tennessee High on Jan. 13.

Morgan’s record now stands at 502-224, a winning percentage of .691.

After 13 years as an assistant at Science Hill — where he helped the Hilltoppers win the 1990 Class AAA state championship — Morgan began his head coaching career at Salem High School in Virginia. He guided Salem to state championships in 1994 and 1999.

He took over as head coach at Dobyns-Bennett for the 2000-01 season, and led the Indians to state tournament berths in 2003, 2004, 2008 and 2010.

— — —

Wrestling update: Science Hill used a big win over Tennessee High to move up four spots to No. 7 in this week’s state rankings.

Those two teams will likely meet again in the finals of the Region 1-AAA duals, which is set for Thursday at Science Hill, beginning at 5 p.m.

The state duals are scheduled for Feb. 3-4 in Franklin.

— — —

Signings update

Science Hill catcher Ben Mottern made it official recently as he signed to play baseball at Walters State Community College.

— — —

BOYS FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL AWARD

Trevor Hensley, Unicoi County.

The Blue Devils’ 6-1 junior and his teammates were staring at a home upset loss to Sullivan South that would have knocked them out of a first-place tie in the Three Rivers Conference.

However, Hensley drove in for the game-tying bucket with 7.6 seconds left on the clock, got fouled, and made the free throw to allow his team to escape with a 56-55 win. Hensley finished the game with 23 points.

— — —

BOYS GAMES OF THE WEEK

Tuesday

Science Hill at Sullivan Central

Unicoi County at Sullivan East

Friday

Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett

David Crockett at Daniel Boone

Happy Valley at Sullivan East

Hampton at North Greene

Science Hill can take a major step toward the Big Seven Conference title with a pair of wins this week. Both games are on the road, and one is against the Hilltoppers’ biggest rival, so the challenge is well stated. …

Unicoi County lost at home to Sullivan East earlier this season, so a road win is much needed in the rematch. However, since they last met, the Blue Devils are down a pair of post players (one of them an injured Conner Simpson) while East has added Cole Green, who is making his way back from a summer knee injury. …

First-place in the Watauga Valley Conference is on the line for the Bulldogs and Huskies.

— — —

With its win over Science Hill, Elizabethton maintains the top spot in this week’s High School Top 10. Sullivan East slips a spot with its loss to Daniel Boone.

Team W-L (Previous)

1. Elizabethton 18-4 (1)

2. Science Hill 15-9 (3)

3. Sullivan East 20-6 (2)

4. Greeneville 11-7 (4)

5. Unicoi County 13-9 (6)

6. Dobyns-Bennett 7-12 (10)

7. David Crockett 10-10 (5)

8. Sullivan Central 12-9 (8)

9. Daniel Boone 11-10 (9)

10. Hampton 11-8 (7)

— — —

GIRLS FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL AWARD

Shian Strickland, Cloudland

Taking on a border rival, the 5-6 senior helped the Tennessee team overcome the North Carolina bunch.

Strickland totaled 16 points in a 53-49 victory against Avery County, N.C.

— — —

GIRLS GAMES OF THE WEEK

Tuesday

Science Hill at Sullivan Central

Hampton at Unaka

Friday

Science Hill at Dobyns-Bennett

Happy Valley at Sullivan East

Cloudland at Unaka

The chances of winning the Big Seven title are probably a long shot for the Lady Hilltoppers, but a pair of losses this week could drop them all the way to fourth place. A pair of wins could just about lock up second place. ...

Unaka has a chance to make a climb in the Watauga Valley Conference standings, and being at home both games could help the Lady Rangers’ cause.

— — —

After a mixed bag of wins and losses, there’s little change in this week’s girls rankings.

Team W-L (Previous)

1. South Greene 20-4 (1)

2. Daniel Boone 19-4 (2)

3. Greeneville 16-6 (3)

4. Science Hill 18-4 (4)

5. Sullivan Central 15-7 (5)

6. Sullivan East 16-8 (6)

7. Elizabethton 9-9 (8)

8. Happy Valley 11-8 (9)

9. Tennessee High 9-12 (7)

10. Hampton 12-9 (10)