UT hands Vandy ninth straight loss

Vanderbilt (10-10, 0-7 SEC) has never beaten Tennessee in Knoxville. The Lady Volunteers (12-7, 3-3) now own a 32-0 home record against the Commodores.

Tennessee outscored Vanderbilt 30-12 in the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Vols had built a 56-29 advantage by halftime.

Alexa Middleton had 19 points and seven assists for the Lady Vols. Jaime Nared had 17 points. Mercedes Russell shot 7 of 8 from the floor to finish with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Marqu'es Webb and Erin Whalen each scored 13 points for Vanderbilt. Kayla Overbeck added 12 points.