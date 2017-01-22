Guards lift Bucs over Wofford

ETSU’s three starting guards combined for 50 points as the Bucs defeated Wofford 79-72 in front of a Sunday matinee crowd of 4,034 at Freedom Hall.

The Bucs were coming off a loss to Furman that dropped them out of a share of first place in the Southern Conference.

“It feels great to bounce back and not lose two in a row,” said ETSU guard T.J. Cromer, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

Desonta Bradford also had 17 points for ETSU, and A.J. Merriweather added 16 as the three guards combined to shoot 17 for 26 from the field and 12 of 13 from the free throw line.

The Bucs improved to 15-5 overall, 5-2 in the SoCon. Wofford fell to 8-12, 3-4.

“They’re a well coached team,” Merriweather said. “They’re going to run their plays. They’re a tough team, physical. To get this done is big for us.”

Neither team led by double figures at any point. Wofford led for only 36 seconds all afternoon and once the Bucs went ahead on a 3-pointer by David Burrell with 4:28 left in the first half, ETSU never trailed again.

But the Bucs never were able to run away.

Wofford was still within five points in the waning minutes, and with Fletcher Magee raining 3-pointers from everywhere, the Terriers still had a chance.

Bradford’s 3-pointer with 4:54 left put the Bucs up 68-60 before Nathan Hoover connected from 3-point range for the Terriers.

Seconds later, Cromer took on the entire Wofford defense and scored on a fallaway while being fouled. His free throw left ETSU up 71-63.

“Coach just told me he was going to put it in my hands to end the game,” Cromer said. “And we got really big stops on the defensive end. Coach told me I was going to have the advantage sometimes so I just wanted to take advantage of the opportunities that I had.”

Much of the Bucs’ offense down the stretch consisted of Cromer and Bradford working through the Wofford defense looking for an opening to score, and it worked.

“We haven’t really done that a lot, but sometimes when you run plays, you bring extra defenders in the way,” Forbes said “I felt like we just needed to spread it out and make them foul us or let him go to the basket.”

Cromer scored again on a driving layup with 1:21 remaining for a seven-point ETSU lead.

“T.J. found a couple of matchups he liked,” Wofford coach Mike Young said. “He’s a talented scorer. He’d prefer to catch it and shoot it, but he’s played a lot of basketball. He’s been around and he will take what you give him if you give him something.”

The Bucs’ guards combined to score their team’s final 16 points.

“I thought early in the game, we really established our post presence and it really loosened up our offense and it gave a chance for our guards to get good shots,” Forbes said. “We didn’t do that in our last game.”

When Burrell, who finished with 12 points, swished a 3-pointer from the left corner with three seconds left in the first half, it capped an entertaining first 20 minutes.

The Bucs withstood a 3-point barrage from Wofford, one that had the Terriers making 5 of 9 from long range, to lead 41-37.

The halftime score represented the Bucs’ biggest advantage in a half that featured eight ties and two lead changes. Wofford’s largest lead was two points.

Magee had 16 points by halftime, making both of his 3-point tries.

Merriweather did most of his damage closer to the basket for the Bucs. He had 12 points at halftime, making all five of his field goal attempts and both of his free throws.

There weren’t many missed shots in the first half as Wofford shot 50 percent and ETSU 64. When they did miss, the Bucs managed to coral most of the rebounds, outworking the Terriers 16-6 on the glass over the first 20 minutes despite getting a combined zero rebounds from Hanner Mosquera-Perea and Tevin Glass, their two starting forwards.

Magee finished with 24 points for Wofford, making 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Eric Garcia added 12 points and seven assists. Hoover had 11 points and Cameron Jackson added 10.

ETSU out-rebounded Wofford 31-23 and finished with 19 turnovers. Fifteen of those miscues came in the first half.

The Bucs shot 57.7 percent from the field, making 6 of 17 from 3-point range. Wofford shot 45 percent and was 9 of 20 on 3-pointers.

“Hard fought game,” Young said. “Steve Forbes is a terrific basketball coach. It’s always enjoyable to compete against his teams. I admire his players. They play the right way and we came out a little short here this afternoon.”

The Bucs travel to Samford on Wednesday before coming home for the first meeting with defending SoCon champion Chattanooga on Saturday.